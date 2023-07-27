Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Swansea City may well spring a few surprises next term.

The South Wales outfit finished in 10th place last season, just three points away from the play-offs after launching a stunning late surge, although it was not enough as popular manager Russell Martin departed for Southampton over the summer.

Michael Duff, who so nearly guided Barnsley back to the Championship at the first time of asking in the season just gone, has promptly taken the reins at the Swansea.com stadium, where he has made three signings to date, keeping supporters excited after the frustration from Martin's departure.

Former-Preston North End forward Josh Ginnelly has arrived from Hearts fresh off the back of the first double-digits campaign of his career, while namesake Josh Key was a long-time defensive target and should transition well to the second-tier, having impressed for Exeter City.

The spotlight really is upon Jerry Yates, however, who amassed 14 league goals across the 2022/23 season for Blackpool in spite of their relegation to League One.

And Yates, who tallied eight strikes in the Tangerines' first season back in the Championship, has quite simply found the back of the net nearly everywhere he has been, and he should promise to guarantee goals while leading the line for Duff's side next term.

Swansea will initiate their 2023/24 Championship campaign at home to Birmingham City on Saturday August 5.

What did Carlton Palmer said about Swansea City?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer predicted a top ten finish for Swansea in the first season of their new era and sung the praises of the man who will be directing just that.

"Swansea City finished 10th in the Championship last season, three points off a play-off position," he explained.

"They have appointed Michael Duff as their new manager, who guided Barnsley to the League One play-off final last season.

"I'm a huge admirer of Michael Duff and I definitely think he's going to be a top top manager.

"They've lost some key players, notably Obafemi the centre forward to Burnley, Whittaker to Plymouth and Ryan Manning to Southampton, but they've recruited Yates from Blackpool whose been chased all over the place by a lot of top clubs, it was thought he would maybe go to Celtic.

"He knows where the back of the net is in the Championship.

"Swansea will be competitive and could well be dark horses, I think a top ten finish for sure next season."

How will Swansea City perform in the 2023/24 Championship season?

It is hard to disagree with Palmer's prediction too much, as Swansea have sourced a quality replacement for Martin when many thought they would struggle to do so and their recruitment has been promising.

That said, there is still a feeling that they need a bit more if they are to finish within the top ten next season, with three signings probably not enough at this stage.

Missing out on left-back Lee Buchanan to Birmingham will be a blow as he would have been Manning's replacement in that area of the pitch, while they will likely need to offload 22-goal striker Joel Piroe after his refusal to extend his contract with only a year remaining.

They would also benefit from increased creativity in midfield, and if Swansea do address their flaws and iron out the Piroe situation then there is no reason why they cannot be very competitive.