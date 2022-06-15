“Will be a very good signing” – QPR advance in pursuit of Chelsea defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are nearing an agreement with Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter, as per a report from The Athletic.

The report states that the 24-year-old has been impressed by Michael Beale and the plan he has presented to him and he is set undergo a medial with the London club.

Coventry City and Sheffield United had both shown interest in the young defender, with Clarke-Salter spending a productive season on loan with the Sky Blues last time out.

The Athletic claim that there is a chance that Clarke-Salter pens down a four-year deal with the R’s as early as today…

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on QPR’s interest in the Chelsea defender…

Quiz: Are these 20 QPR transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Christopher Samba is QPR's record signing True False

Billy Mulley

This is set to be an excellent addition at QPR, especially with an integral figure in Yoann Barbet set to head for pastures new this summer.

Clarke-Salter represents an option who can shine in the here and now, whilst he also has an incredibly high ceiling.

A defender who tends to win his aerial and ground duels, he also brings a calming influence when in possession, having the progressive and passing abilities to help turn defence into attack.

One of the most pleasing aspects of QPR’s proximity to signing the 24-year-old is the fact that the report has stated that Beale’s impressive presentation has played a big role in things.

This could prove to be massive for the R’s this summer, with other Championship clubs possessing a financial advantage over the London club.

Carla Devine

This will be a very good signing for QPR. This season Jake Clarke-Salter proved he has plenty of talent and did well at Championship level so we know he will fit into the side well.

After having made 31 appearances in all competitions this season, he solidified himself in the team and you can see him doing the same at Loftus Road now.

At only 24-years-old too, this is an addition with lots of promise as Beale will look to further develop his game during his time with the club. However, he already has leadership qualities so the right attitude is there too.

With his release from Chelsea this summer, this will be a free transfer for QPR and that is a brilliant bit of business for them that should serve the club well.

Adam Jones

This is a signing that makes sense because they need a permanent addition following the departure of Yoann Barbet.

It remains to be seen whether Michael Beale operates with a back three or four – but they needed to address this position regardless and recruiting Clarke-Salter is a shrewd move, especially on a free transfer.

Not only will he be able to shine at Loftus Road as an asset for the R’s – but he could also be sold on for a considerable amount in the future.

If they don’t sell him though, he could be a decent long-term asset to have at Loftus Road and considering he’s also settled in the English capital, it shouldn’t take him long to adapt to life at his new side.