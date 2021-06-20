‘Will be a massive loss’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react as 31-y/o is linked with summer departure

Ipswich Town are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos, according to South London Press’ Richard Cawley.

Charlton have been in talks with Amos over a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this month. But an agreement with the Addicks is yet to be reached, and Ipswich are clearly keen to strike a deal themselves with the former Manchester United youngster.

Amos made 48 appearances in total for Charlton in the 2020/21 season, as they narrowly missed out on a top six finish in League One, whilst under the management of Nigel Adkins.

Ipswich finished ninth in the third tier standings, and will be eager to make a timely return to the second tier of English football next season.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to react to Ipswich’s rumoured interest in signing Amos this summer, ahead of the new league campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Not really fussed about Amos tbh. Would be nice if we could actually hear some rumours of some incomings too. Anything a happening next week Rich? — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) June 19, 2021

Would need to find a decent keeper to replace him. Saved a lot of points last year – accept a few errors but few. Not may stronger or better keepers in L1. — platty (@platty82639487) June 19, 2021

No biggie this one tbh — emma (@emma28012800) June 19, 2021

Seems to be a lot of undervaluing of Ben Amos?? One of our best and most consistent performers last year. Great commander of his area which releases so much pressure in big moments. Will be a massive loss if he goes to a rival IMO. — Shem (@Shemhorsefield) June 19, 2021

oh no, anyway — Kam🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@freekam_) June 19, 2021

"In terms of our goalkeeping department, we have no goalkeeping department" — Mr Saxotweet (@danbtweetz) June 19, 2021

Not very far north …??

We can’t offer him number one position — Sammy05 (@Sammy6113) June 19, 2021

This big plan proposed seems to be working a treat. — Charlie_cafc (@Charliewilloug9) June 19, 2021