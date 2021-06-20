Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Will be a massive loss’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react as 31-y/o is linked with summer departure

Published

4 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos, according to South London Press’ Richard Cawley. 

Charlton have been in talks with Amos over a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this month. But an agreement with the Addicks is yet to be reached, and Ipswich are clearly keen to strike a deal themselves with the former Manchester United youngster.

Amos made 48 appearances in total for Charlton in the 2020/21 season, as they narrowly missed out on a top six finish in League One, whilst under the management of Nigel Adkins.

Ipswich finished ninth in the third tier standings, and will be eager to make a timely return to the second tier of English football next season.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to react to Ipswich’s rumoured interest in signing Amos this summer, ahead of the new league campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


