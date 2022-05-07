“Will be a major coup” – Middlesbrough eye 20-goal League One player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are interested in £3 million-rated MK Dons playmaker Scott Twine, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

A host of clubs are said to be keen on the EFL League One Player of the Season after scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists, including Burnley, Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion, Boro and Stoke City.

But would he be a good signing for the Teessiders? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

It would be a really good signing.

Twine is a classy player and certainly one capable of playing for a side that will be challenging for promotion next season in the Championship, as Boro will be hoping to do.

MK Dons are obviously hoping to be in the second tier next season but regardless of what they do in the play-offs I do think that Twine is going to be moving on at the end of the campaign once the play-offs are done.

Boro would absolutely benefit from him, but it’s obvious that quite a battle is going to play out for his signature.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a fantastic signing for Boro – or any other Championship side.

Anyone who has seen Twine play this season will recognise that he is a top talent, with his stats speaking for themselves. The number of goals he has scored is hugely impressive, which shows that he is a capable finisher but to hit over double figures for assists as well proves there is much more to his game than just goals.

When you take into account that Twine is still a young player at 22, he has the potential to get even better, so it’s a no-brainer for Boro to target him.

Of course, if MK Dons win promotion then any move for the attacker is complicated but if they remain in League One then an exit seems inevitable. There will be a real battle for his services but if Wilder can convince Twine to move to Teesside it will be a major coup.

Adam Jones

It does look as though Twine is ready to take the step up and Boro could be the ideal place for him.

There’s plenty of competition in the middle of the park – but he could be the creative midfielder the Teesside club could benefit from in that central midfield three with Jonny Howson sitting back slightly and the MK Dons man taking his place alongside Marcus Tavernier or Matt Crooks.

Also able to play out wide, he could provide Chris Wilder’s men with a plan B and if they remain in the second tier, you could easily see him getting the goals needed to fire the club into the promotion mix again.

So if they can strike an agreement for his services, this is something they should definitely look to do.