Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Reading

‘Will be a huge loss’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to frustrating blow

Published

24 mins ago

on

Reading will be without midfielder John Swift for the rest of the year after he suffered yet another serious hamstring injury.

Swift has been a key player for the Royals throughout the last couple of campaigns and had started the season well under Reading’s new manager.

The midfielder suffered with hamstring injuries back in 2017 and 2018, and it appears the same problems have reoccurred, although this time on an even bigger scale.

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9

Have Reading ever loaned out Tom McIntyre?

Reading have Yakou Meite who can come into the team and be an asset himself, although Swift’s creativity will be missed, especially after his fantastic spell last season.

Alongside that, the player’s set-pieces often cause problems for the opposition defence, and Michael Olise must now step-up and show he is good enough for the Championship.

Here’s how the Reading supporters reacted to what is another serious injury blow for the club…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Will be a huge loss’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to frustrating blow

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: