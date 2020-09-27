‘Will be a huge loss’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to frustrating blow

Reading will be without midfielder John Swift for the rest of the year after he suffered yet another serious hamstring injury.

Swift has been a key player for the Royals throughout the last couple of campaigns and had started the season well under Reading’s new manager.

The midfielder suffered with hamstring injuries back in 2017 and 2018, and it appears the same problems have reoccurred, although this time on an even bigger scale.

Reading have Yakou Meite who can come into the team and be an asset himself, although Swift’s creativity will be missed, especially after his fantastic spell last season.

Alongside that, the player’s set-pieces often cause problems for the opposition defence, and Michael Olise must now step-up and show he is good enough for the Championship.

Here’s how the Reading supporters reacted to what is another serious injury blow for the club…

Great battling performance from #readingfc. Fully deserved their three points but oh so disappointing the injuries. Swift constantly suffers hamstring injuries. I don't understand why because he's not exactly grease lightning. Next week Watford will be tough. Facttttttt — Sir Dodger Royal (@SirDodgerRoyal) September 26, 2020

Swift, Meite and Joao injured. Bad, bad news. Hopefully nothing too serious.#ReadingFC — FPL Observer 🔍 (@FPLObserver) September 26, 2020

Real shame about Swift being out of action for a while, just emphasises how much we need reinforcements to the squad if we can to be competitive over the course of the season #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) September 26, 2020

I have a lot of time for John Swift the player, but John Swift the asset should have been sold this summer. Granted this one is more serious, but every season. Every single season. #readingfc https://t.co/YXD5UfYOcf — Greg Double (@Dubstep1988) September 26, 2020

John Swift is clearly a player who needs a good rest between seasons. Look what he happened when he was away on international duty between seasons. #readingfc — Andy C #FBPE (@AndyRFCCharman) September 26, 2020

With the news of Swift, we'll need another midfielder including Semedo, a winger and a full-back #readingfc — ReeceRFC💙 (@Reece_RFC) September 26, 2020

Terrible news. Gutted for John Swift. Will be a huge loss. #readingfc https://t.co/37m70wMtHu — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) September 26, 2020