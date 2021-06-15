‘Will be a case of see what happens’ – Birmingham City player reacts when asked about his future

Birmingham City midfielder Charlie Lakin has said he’s going to “see what happens”, as the 22-year-old assesses his future with the Blues ahead of pre-season.

Lakin has spent the last two season out on loan at Stevenage and Ross County, winning two Young Player of the Season awards at the latter in the 2020/21 campaign.

However, Lakin was out of favour with former Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka – and is now looking to force his way into the Blues’ first team plans under Lee Bowyer after turning 22 last month.

Speaking to Not The Old Firm, Lakin reveals he has spoken to assistant manager Craig Gardner, with the 34-year-old confirming the club would be triggering the one-year extension on his current deal.

After receiving this phone call and the relief that came with it, Lakin said: “To get that news and finish a season knowing you are going to go back home to your parent club and being able to show them what I can do again after all my experiences, I was absolutely buzzing with it.

“That takes a bit of relief off you because when you are coming out of contract, football is hard, you don’t know where you are going to be.”

However, it’s currently unknown how heavily involved Lakin will be when he returns to the West Midlands even after impressing Ross County fans north of the border – and hasn’t met the new manager yet. With a new man in the hot seat though, the Solihull-born midfielder may not get a better chance to break through at St Andrew’s.

23 questions about Birmingham City's summer signings from over the years - Can you get full marks?

1 of 23 Which club did Birmingham City sign Scott Hogan from permanently? Brentford Blackburn Rovers Everton Aston Villa

On pre-season preparations and the upcoming campaign, the 22-year-old continued: “It will just be a case of going in pre-season, showing what I can do, having a chat within the first couple of days with the gaffer, hopefully do well and then it will be a case of see what happens.”

The Verdict:

With the likes of Jon Toral, Mikel San Jose and Daniel Crowley all leaving the club for nothing this summer and Alen Halilovic’s future uncertain, Lakin could be the cheap alternative Birmingham City are crying out for this summer.

After coming through Birmingham’s academy, the 22-year-old will be desperate to impress in the Championship and with a very successful season in Scotland in his armoury, he has the potential to do it.

However, at 22, it might be now or never for Lakin who would have wanted this opportunity since joining up with the Blues’ academy as a young boy.

Lee Bowyer should at least give the midfielder the opportunity to flourish in the first team over the next few months. If he doesn’t make it, a return to Scotland could be back on the cards.