Highlights Anthony Patterson signs new deal with Sunderland, but the club must keep progressing to retain his talent and prevent interest from Premier League clubs.

Patterson's outstanding form last season and potential to reach Jordan Pickford's level have sparked top-flight interest, but he is focused on helping Sunderland achieve promotion.

The club's best-case scenario is to push for Premier League promotion, so they can compensate players like Patterson and keep them happy at the club they want to be at.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed his delight that Anthony Patterson has signed a new deal, but he warned the club must continue to progress if they are to keep him.

Anthony Patterson signs new Sunderland contract

The 23-year-old broke into the Black Cats’ starting XI during their promotion winning campaign from League One in 2022, and he hasn’t really looked back.

Patterson was outstanding for Tony Mowbray’s side last season, helping them reach the play-offs, and his form had prompted talk he could leave the Wearside outfit in the summer window, with apparent interest from Premier League sides.

However, he remained at the Stadium of Light, and Patterson has been rewarded for his fine form with a new deal, as it was announced yesterday he had agreed terms until 2028.

Tony Mowbray sends transfer warning

Yet, Mowbray was clear that Patterson is someone who has the ability to play in the top-flight, and he explained to Chronicle Live how the club need to match those ambitions moving forward to ensure the keeper spends his peak years at Sunderland, as he even discussed comparisons to Jordan Pickford.

“Patto has still got a bit to do to get to Jordan's level, but he has the potential to do that, of course. You watch him in training and it is hard to beat him because he has such a big frame. He has wonderful attributes for a goalkeeper, he is very, very, calm, and he generally does very well at keeping the ball out of the net.

“If anything, the club has to keep progressing as fast as we can to keep our best players because what will happen ultimately, if we don't threaten the play-offs again or maybe get to the Premier League, the best players at this club are going to get taken by Premier League clubs. The best-case scenario for this club over the next few years is to push on and try to get to the Premier League so we can recompense these footballers and pay them the salary that they are happy with as they come through at the club they want to be at.

“Let's hope that's what happens, otherwise their talent will attract clubs that can pay them more money and give them Premier League careers. I think Patto falls into that category. He is a very, very, talented young guy.”

What next for Anthony Patterson & Sunderland?

There’s no doubt that the keeper has the potential to play in the Premier League, and Mowbray’s words here are spot on, as there’s sure to be more top-flight interest in the upcoming windows despite his contract.

But, for now, all Patterson will be concentrating on is helping Sunderland, and the fact he has committed his future to the club shows he is pleased with the ambition and project on offer.

Now, all attention is on trying to deliver promotion, with Mowbray’s side back in action on Sunday when they take on Cardiff City, seeking a fourth successive win on the bounce.