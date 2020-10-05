Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Will always be remembered’, ‘Deadwood’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as player agreement reached

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that defender Yohan Benalouane has left the club by mutual consent as he prepares for the next move in his career.

The 33-year-old joined the Reds in January 2019 and featured regularly towards the end of that season when Martin O’Neill was in charge. And, he made one significant contribution that endeared him to the fans in that period – scoring the winner against Derby County.

However, since Sabri Lamouchi arrived, Benalouane has barely had a chance and he spent much of the previous campaign on the sidelines after picking up a back injury.

With several players ahead of him in the pecking order, the Tunisia international has little chance of playing at the City Ground and the club confirmed that the two parties have reached an agreement over his departure.

The news generally accepted by fans and many took time to recall the centre-back’s decisive moment in the East Midlands derby. Here we look at some of the reaction to the update…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Will always be remembered’, ‘Deadwood’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as player agreement reached

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: