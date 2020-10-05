‘Will always be remembered’, ‘Deadwood’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as player agreement reached

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that defender Yohan Benalouane has left the club by mutual consent as he prepares for the next move in his career.

#NFFC can confirm that @YohanBenalouane has left the club by mutual consent. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 5, 2020

The 33-year-old joined the Reds in January 2019 and featured regularly towards the end of that season when Martin O’Neill was in charge. And, he made one significant contribution that endeared him to the fans in that period – scoring the winner against Derby County.

However, since Sabri Lamouchi arrived, Benalouane has barely had a chance and he spent much of the previous campaign on the sidelines after picking up a back injury.

With several players ahead of him in the pecking order, the Tunisia international has little chance of playing at the City Ground and the club confirmed that the two parties have reached an agreement over his departure.

The news generally accepted by fans

