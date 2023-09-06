Highlights Preston North End have had an impressive start to the new Championship season, currently sitting at the top of the table.

The team's success can be attributed to the leadership of manager Ryan Lowe and their strong recruitment.

While it will be challenging to maintain this level of consistency, supporters have reason to be optimistic about the team's future and a top-six finish is a realistic goal.

Preston North End have been the surprise package of the start of the new Championship season.

The Lilywhites have earned top spot in the table going into the September international break.

While it is still really early days in what is a very long season, it has not stopped supporters from hoping this is the sign of a promotion push this year.

Ryan Lowe’s side have earned 13 points from a possible 15, winning their last four games in a row.

The team is just one of two sides that remain unbeaten at this stage of the campaign and will be aiming to improve on their 12th place finish last year.

Can Preston North End compete for promotion this season?

Carlton Palmer has praised the running of the club, in particular highlighting the role Ryan Lowe has played in improving Preston.

However, the former midfielder is still expecting the recently relegated trio of Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton to be the favourites for the promotion places.

“Preston have had an unbelievable start of the season, top of the table and playing some very, very good football,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I think they have a very good, young manager in Ryan Lowe.

“They’ve recruited well and Preston will always be hard to beat.

“I think it’s a very, very difficult league this season.

“As I said before at the start of the season, I think the three teams who went down [from the Premier League] will be pushing for those automatic promotion [places].

“So it’s a long season and a strong league.

“I said before the season, they will be challenging for the play-offs.

“That is where I still am at this present time, even though they’re top of the league.”

Sheffield United led the way after five games last year, with a total of 10 points from 15.

Watford and Reading were second and third respectively.

So, while the Blades did gain automatic promotion, the other two both struggled after that and ultimately finished 11th and 22nd.

It will be difficult for Preston to maintain this level of consistency over the course of 46-games, but their early form in this term is certainly quite promising.

Supporters have every reason to be optimistic about their club’s future given how the team is performing.

Preston have earned wins over Stoke City, Swansea City, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland on their way to top spot.

Next up for Lowe’s side is a clash with Plymouth Argyle at Deepdale on 16 September.

Will Preston North End be able to maintain this form beyond the September break?

Consistency is the name of the game in the Championship as it is a marathon, not a sprint.

Preston have certainly shown that, on their day, they can compete well against anyone, but stringing that together with no dips in form will be extremely difficult.

Most supporters would likely take a top six finish now if they were offered one, and that is reasonably still the most realistic achievement for the team at the moment.

But if they can hit the ground running after the break, then maybe they do have what it takes to keep up this level of form beyond a few games.