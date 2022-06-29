Wilks, Wildsmith, Joao windfall: All the latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer news

It’s been an impressive start to the summer for Sheffield Wednesday, who could well be a force to be reckoned with in League One next season.

Their hopes of returning to the Championship in 2021/22 was ended in the play-offs by Sunderland and Darren Moore will be keen to ensure his side secure a top-two finish this term to avoid a repeat of that.

There has been plenty of movement at Hillsborough already this summer as Moore begins making the changes necessary to make that plan a reality.

That said, we’ve got a long way to go in the summer window and we can expect some more new arrivals and departures at Wednesday before it closes.

Here, we’ve highlighted all the latest Owls transfer news…

Chey Dunkley’s Shrewsbury Town move confirmed

Wednesday indicated earlier this summer that Chey Dunkley would be leaving the club at the end of his contract and his next move has now been confirmed.

Shrewsbury Town announced yesterday that the centre-back had signed on a two-year deal, with the option of a one-year extension.

Dunkley has revealed he is “over the moon” to join the club and has hinted they could be a promotion rival for the Owls.

Owls sent message over Hull City’s Mallik Wilks

Mallik Wilks has been linked with Wednesday for some time now, with £200,000 touted as a fee previously, but it appears they’re going to have to up their offer to get a deal done.

That’s according to Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler, who has told BBC Radio Humberside that “the offer is not enough” and “needs to be higher”.

However, Kesler indicated that negotiations remain open and an improved bid could see a deal get done.

Derby County line up move for Joe Wildsmith

Another player that will leave Hillsborough this summer is goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, with Derby County now linked with the out-of-contract Owls man.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon that Wildsmith is high on the list of targets for new Rams boss Liam Rosenior, who was Wayne Rooney’s assistant and has taken over following his exit.

Wednesday in line for potential Lucas Joao windfall

It seems an age since Lucas Joao left Wednesday to join Reading but the Owls could be set to receive a financial boost linked to the striker’s exit.

Reports have suggested that a £2.5 million bid has been made by Turkish club Besiktas for the Royals forward.

According to the Sheffield Star, a sell-on clause could see Wednesday receive around £600,000 should that deal happen.