Wilks starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Accrington on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to continue their charge for promotion to the Championship when they take on Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

The Owls have been in good form recently, losing just one of their last eight games in all competitions, and will be going into the game confident after pushing Premier League side Southampton to penalties in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Darren Moore’s side are right in the thick of a League One promotion battle at the top as they’ll be hoping they can cut the gap to top side Plymouth with a win against Accrington Stanley.

They’ll be coming up against an out-of-form Accy who haven’t won a league game since the start of October, with Wednesday looking to stretch their winless run seven games.

A win could see Wednesday move into the top two should Ipswich lose, and close the gap to Plymouth to four points should everything go their way.

However, with football much more complex than that, Moore will be ensuring he sends his players out for the three points, regardless of other results.

Wednesday ran out 4-2 winners in their last league game against Burton Albion and Moore will be hoping for more of the same this weekend.

Here is how we predict Wednesday will line up his side to face Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon…

Mallik Wilks will return to the starting XI after he was cup tied in midweek against Southampton as he looks to continue his positive form. He will support Michael Smith and Josh Windass, who will be going into this game full of confidence against his former club after finding the net in midweek.

Tyreeq Bakinson came off the bench against the Saints and impressed and his ability in possession may compliment Barry Bannan in midfield, as Wednesday look to break down a resolute Stanley side.

Tom Dele-Bashiru is likely to come back into the starting XI after picking up an assist in the EFL Cup, with the midfielder undergoing a late check after being withdrawn late in the midweek game after picking up an achilles injury. Should he not be fit, Will Vaulks will most likely deputise.

Mark McGuinness will get the chance to continue alongside Michael Ihiekwe, with Liam Palmer coming in for Dominic Iorfa at right-back and Marvin Johnson retaining his place on the left.

Moore has been tactically flexible with Wednesday in recent weeks leaving it difficult to guess how his side will turn out. They’ve played with a 4-2-2-2, 4-3-3 and 4-3-1-2, giving the side plenty of options and ensuring the opposition will continue to guess how the Owls will line up.

Regarding the personnel available, a 4-3-3 seems the most likely route but the players he has available for this game means the shape will not matter too much.