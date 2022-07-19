Wilks, Nwakaeme, Greaves: The latest Hull City news headlines you might have missed

After a poor season, Hull City are looking ahead to next year with much more optimism following their takeover and the ambition shown by new Chairman Acun Ilicali.

The Tigers have made a number of new signings in preparation for the new season and they will be hoping this will allow them to push further up the table.

There is still some work for manager Shota Arveladze to do before the 2022/23 season gets underway but it seems there are definitely on the right track to improvement so far.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest news coming out of the MKM Stadium.

Mallik Wilks

The transfer saga over the future of Mallik Wilks is one that has been ongoing throughout summer and it’s hard plenty of twists and turns.

After an injury and change in management last season, Wilks fell out of favour at the club and made 20 appearances throughout the season scoring just three goals.

Nevertheless, the Tigers triggered the one year extension on his contract meaning a club has to come in with a bid to take him away this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday previously made a bid for the striker but Hull rejected this and despite the high level of interest from Wednesday, it seems the clubs have been unable to strike a deal ahead of the new season.

Vice-Chairman Tan Kesler has now hinted that a loan move could be on the cards for the 23-year-old this summer but as it stands, it seems as though he will be fighting for his chance in Hull’s side.

However, there are sure to be more turns in this one before the new season gets underway.

Anthony Nwakaeme

Following his release from Trabzonspor, according to reports from Turkey via the Hull Daily Mail, Hull are interested in gaining the services of the 33-year-old this summer.

We’ve already seen Ilicali use his Turkish links to get players in the door this summer so it looks like a signing that could be achievable for the club.

The winger was able to score 13 goals in 30 appearances for his side last season so he could definitely add to Hull’s efforts up front and given the departure of Keane Lewis-Potter, this could prove to be a useful replacement for the club.

Jacob Greaves

The 21-year-old really broke into the Hull side last season as he made 46 appearances for the Tigers and given Lewis-Potter’s move to the top flight, City are keen to make sure they are in the best positions with their young players.

Greaves has received plenty of interest himself this summer and Tan Kesler revealed to the Hull Daily Mail that he has had an open conversation with the young player about his future and is keen to tie him down with a new contract that commits his future to the club.

It seems the two are being very open with one another which is good to see but following Lewis-Potter’s departure this summer, you couldn’t blame Greaves for feeling as though his move is next to come.

That being said, with only one season of Championship football under his belt so far and still young, he could be convinced to sign a new deal which would protect Hull as a club too.