Despite seeing a number of interval first-teamers depart this summer, Leicester City still possess a squad full of quality as preparations for the new Championship campaign continue.

The Foxes, who suffered relegation to England’s second tier on the last day of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, are now under the stewardship of former Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca and it will be interesting to see how the Midlands club get on when the new term begins.

Of course, the departures of the likes of James Maddison, Youri Tielemams and Caglar Soyuncu will be felt, but the Foxes have moved well already to secure the signings of Harry Winks, Callum Doyle, Mads Hermansen and Conor Coady.

Maresca will now be striving to keep the current group of players together as the start of the new campaign edges closer but there remains question marks over the futures of some members of his squad.

Midfielder Wilfried Ndidi is one player whose future at the King Power Stadium is rather uncertain, and here, we take a look at the latest news involving the powerful midfielder ahead of the final month of the summer transfer window...

What is the latest transfer new concerning Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi?

Celtic hold an interest in the Leicester City midfielder

There are not a whole host of clubs that are lining up and are willing to take Wilfried Ndidi this summer and it remains to be seen if this changes as the rest of the summer transfer window plays out.

However, one club that are casting their eyes over the 26-year-old ahead of a possible swoop is Scottish giants Celtic, who will be striving to remain the dominant force north of the border next season.

Wilfred Ndidi could leave Leicester City this summer

Celtic's interest in the midfielder first surfaced in a report from the Daily Mail's Simon Jones, who revealed that Brendan Rodgers was eyeing up a reunion with a player who was extremely important for the Northern Irishman at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City's Wilfried Ndidi valuation emerges

It would appear that Leicester are taking the stance of clearing the interest that is currently there for Ndidi by placing a high valuation on the head of the 26-year-old.

According to the Daily Mail's Tom Collomosse, who specialises on all things to do with the Midlands, the Foxes would want £20 million for the holding midfielder.

This perhaps shows a strong desire to keep hold of the Nigerian international this summer, or this approach may have the intention of driving up the figure of an internal valuation they have.

Interestingly, Ndidi has less than 12 months on his current deal at the King Power Stadium, as it remains to be seen how his situation at Leicester plays out over the next few weeks.

Will Wilfried Ndidi depart Leicester City this summer?

It is difficult to see Celtic, or any other club, go up to the £20 million Leicester want for Ndidi and that makes a move this summer rather unlikely.

However, if Ndidi wants to move on and he is vocal about having a desire to leave, then there will certainly be an opportunity for a transfer to come to fruition.

Given the lack of rumoured potential suitors, it may be down to just Celtic and how interested they are at this stage.