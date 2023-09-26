Highlights Wilfried Gnonto's ankle injury has left his return to action uncertain, adding to the speculation surrounding his future at Leeds United.

Journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that Leeds' promotion to the Premier League could influence Gnonto's decision to stay with the club beyond this season.

If Leeds do not achieve promotion, it is likely that Gnonto will be allowed to leave, but if they secure a spot in the Premier League, he may choose to stay, depending on Everton's position.

Wilfried Gnonto’s transfer situation has received an update following his recent injury.

The Leeds United winger has picked up an ankle injury that has no time frame on a return to action in Daniel Farke’s side.

This comes shortly after months of speculation surrounding his future at Elland Road.

Gnonto had been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Everton, which led to the player making himself unavailable for selection during August.

Leeds held firm amid a bid from the Toffees worth up to £25 million, with Gnonto reintegrating himself back into the team once his future was resolved.

What is the latest Wilfried Gnonto news?

Journalist Ben Jacobs believes that Leeds’ current form could play a key role in determining Gnonto’s long-term future.

The reporter understands that promotion to the Premier League could be enough to persuade him to remain with the Yorkshire outfit beyond this campaign.

“What we’ll have to do is wait and see whether, at the end of the season, there’s a change in Leeds’ position,” said Jacobs, via GiveMeSport.

“And that will obviously be circumstantial, so it’s far too early to say because next summer, if Leeds are back in the Premier League, then Wilfried Gnonto may just want to stay.

“The other thing in all of this is obviously whether, at any point going forwards, improved terms that are offered to Gnonto.

“Sometimes when a player stays at a club, but was about to leave, or wanted to leave anyway, you sort of almost get a peacemaker contract offered.

“We saw it with Moises Caicedo, even though he eventually left, and that contract really doesn’t mean much.

“Because from the player's side, they would obviously try and put a clause in there that still allows them to leave in some capacity.

“For example, if Leeds didn’t get back up to the Premier League.

“But if everything goes according to plan, that kind of thing can obviously keep the player happy and on better terms as well.

“So my sense of the situation is that it’s blown over and that Gnonto respects Leeds’ position and that nothing will be sanctioned mid-season.

“And then obviously, by the summer, it will all simply depend on whether Leeds go up or stay in the Championship.

“If they stay in the Championship, I think they’ll let Gnonto leave.

“But if they go back up into the Premier League, he may not want to leave and like I said before, if Everton is still the primary suitor, we also have to understand where they are too.”

Next up for Leeds is a clash with Southampton on 30 September.

Can Leeds United gain promotion to the Premier League this season?

After a rocky start to life in the Championship, Farke’s side have begun to really click in the last few weeks.

Leeds have moved up to sixth in the table, which would be good enough for a play-off place.

The Whites have earned 11 points from the last 15 available and sit eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

It is still early days in the campaign so that is a gap that they can bridge with a good run of consistent form, but competition in the Championship will be fierce for a top two spot this year.