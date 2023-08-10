Highlights Wilfried Gnonto is part of Daniel Farke's plans and has been training ahead of the match against Birmingham.

Daniel Farke insists that Wilfried Gnonto is part of his plans moving forward, and he confirmed the attacker had been training ahead of the weekend trip to Birmingham.

Wilfried Gnonto future up in the air

The Italian international was a rare bright spot for Leeds as they were relegated last season, with Gnonto impressing with his pace and ability down the flank.

Unlike many of his teammates, Gnonto doesn’t have a release clause, so there was a hope that the 19-year-old could become a key figure for what they expect will be a promotion push this season.

However, there is plenty of interest in Gnonto, with clubs across Europe thought to be monitoring his situation, whilst Everton are pushing the hardest in England, and the player is keen on going to Goodison Park.

And, in a bid to try and force a move away, it was confirmed that Gnonto asked not be involved against Shrewsbury Town in the League Cup win on Wednesday night.

Daniel Farke shares latest on Wilfried Gnonto

With Gnonto refusing to be involved in the cup, it naturally raised concerns he wouldn’t want to feature against Blues this weekend.

But, in a reassuring message, Farke told The Athletic that Gnonto was involved with all of his teammates today, and he indicated that he expects him to be available for selection at St. Andrew’s as it stands.

“Nothing to add to what I spoke about. Willy was in training today, trained really good. Let’s see what happens. All players under contract are part of my plans.”

Will Leeds sell Wilfried Gnonto?

Even if Gnonto is involved against Birmingham, it doesn’t mean this saga has ended, and, in truth, it’s something that could run until the deadline.

The reality is that the player wants a move, and you can understand why, as he wants to play at the highest level possible ahead of Euro 2024. But, there are ways to go about it, and his conduct against Shrewsbury won’t have gone down well among the fans.

Ultimately, this is going to come down to the money. Like every player in the squad, Gnonto has a price, and it will be down to Everton, or any other side, to meet those demands.

With no release clause, and a deal that runs for another four years, the Whites are not under pressure to sell, so it will be very interesting to see how it plays out over the coming weeks.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It was always going to be a difficult summer for Leeds, as the takeover took a little longer to go through than expected, and a lot of their business is going to depend on who leaves Elland Road.

So, they’ve had to wait to see how things play out, but it’s clear that Farke has a talented squad, even if it’s obvious that a few areas need to be strengthened.

Keeping Gnonto would be a massive coup for Leeds, but they need to weigh up whether it’s worth keeping a player who may not be happy.

Leeds will be looking for their first Championship win of the season against Birmingham on Saturday.