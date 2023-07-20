Wilfried Gnonto has expressed his interest in making the switch to Everton this summer.

According to Football Transfers, the winger’s agent has been at the Premier League side’s training ground to discuss a potential move to Goodison Park.

The player’s agent travelled to Everton while the relegation battle was still ongoing earlier this year, as Gnonto now ponders the next move in his career.

Gnonto has attracted transfer interest following the club’s relegation to the Championship last May, at the expense of Sean Dyche’s side.

The Whites finished 19th, five points behind 17th place Everton, ending their three-year stint back in the top flight.

What is the latest news surrounding the future of Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds United?

Everton had an offer worth a reported £15 million for the 19-year-old rejected by Leeds already this summer.

Everton are keen on signing the exciting winger, who earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for the team last season.

Gnonto only signed for Leeds last summer, in a deal worth £3.8 million from Swiss side FC Zurich.

It is understood that Leeds have placed a £19 million valuation on the future of Gnonto.

However, it is believed that a compromise in price can be reached with the Championship side in order to complete a deal.

While Leeds have hoped that they could keep hold of the Italian, that scenario is now appearing increasingly unlikely as Everton prepare to step up their interest.

How did Wilfried Gnonto fare for Leeds United last season?

Gnonto made just 14 league starts in the Premier League last year, but impressed during the few opportunities he was afforded.

The winger made a further 10 appearances from the bench, contributing two goals and four assists to the team’s relegation survival efforts.

He had a number of standout performances, terrorising defenders with his pace and creativity from the left flank.

Gnonto’s high point came with an early strike to give Leeds the lead in a clash at Old Trafford against rivals Manchester United in a game that ultimately finished 2-2.

The forward is now looking to make the move back to the Premier League, as Leeds look to build a side capable of doing the same over the next year.

Daniel Farke is now in charge of the first team squad, with pre-season preparations well underway for the Championship to return in just a couple of weeks.

Leeds’ opening game comes on 6 August against Cardiff City, but it remains to be seen whether Gnonto will be available to feature against the Bluebirds.

Would £19 million be a fair price for Wilfried Gnonto?

Considering he was signed for just £3.8 million, that fee would represent a big profit on the player.

But he is so talented that he could play a key role in helping the club gain promotion at the first attempt this year.

Reinvesting that money back into the team will be necessary as improvements are still needed for Farke’s squad, especially given the number of departures this summer.

A £19 million fee would be a lot for Leeds to receive, but losing Gnonto would be a blow.