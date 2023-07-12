The future of Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto has been the subject of much transfer speculation this summer.

The Whites endured an incredibly disappointing campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, with Gnonto one of few players to emerge with any credit.

Gnonto joined the club from Swiss side Zurich last summer and despite his side's struggles, he enjoyed an impressive season on an individual level, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Former Norwich City and Borussia Monchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has taken charge at Elland Road, but the German is facing the prospect of losing a number of key players this summer, such as Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Rodrigo.

As rumours continue to gather pace about Gnonto's future, we rounded up all the latest transfer news regarding the Italy international.

What is the latest on Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United future?

Everton eye move

It had been claimed by SportItalia journalist Michele Criscitiello that Everton were close to agreeing a deal to sign Gnonto for a fee of €22 million.

However, it has since been reported by journalist Alan Myers that there is "nothing imminent" on the Toffees' pursuit of Gnonto, but they are interested.

Everton finished as the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League last season with just 34 goals and are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this summer.

The Toffees were also linked with Gnonto's team-mates Harrison and Rodrigo as Sean Dyche looks to strengthen in the forward areas, although the latter now looks set to join Al-Rayyan in Qatar.

There are question marks over whether Everton could afford a deal for Gnonto given their well-documented financial restrictions, but according to talkSPORT, they believe they can sign him for a "bargain fee".

Aston Villa remain keen

Journalist Alessio Lento claims that despite Everton's interest, fellow top flight outfit Aston Villa are still pushing hard for Gnonto.

With no deal officially agreed with the Toffes, Villa boss Unai Emery is reportedly refusing to give up his pursuit of the 19-year-old.

Emery is looking to assemble a squad that can build on last season's impressive seventh-placed finish in the Premier League, as well as competing in the Europa Conference League.

The Villa hierarchy are known to be wealthy and are likely to back Emery in the market this summer, so it is possbile that they could have the financial capability to beat the Toffees to Gnonto's signature.

Serie A interest

According to Calcio Mercato, Italian sides Inter Milan, AC Milan and Fiorentina are also eyeing a move for Gnonto.

Spazio Inter claim that Gnonto's agent held talks with the Inter hierarchy over the weekend, but any potential move for the winger to the San Siro will depend on whether the club can sell forward Joaquin Correa.

Joining Simone Inzaghi's side could potentially be an exciting prospect for Gnonto after they reached the Champions League final last season, while Fiorentina lost out to West Ham United in the Europa League final and AC Milan could offer Champions League football, so he has no shortage of enticing options.

However, the trio could be set for disappointment as talkSPORT claim that Gnonto's preference is to remain in the Premier League.