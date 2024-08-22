This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday face Leeds United on Friday night in a big game in the Championship weekend.

The Owls suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Sunderland last time out, going 3-0 behind within the opening 24 minutes, with a fourth added just after half time.

Danny Rohl’s side will be looking to make a strong reaction to such a poor result this Friday evening, when they host their Yorkshire rivals.

The Whites are winless from their opening two games, so will also need a positive result to keep an early pace with their promotion rivals.

Two draws from their first two games has left Daniel Farke’s team already four points behind the top two teams in the division.

Most threatening Leeds United player in Sheffield Wednesday clash

FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Patrick McKenna has highlighted the threat Wilfried Gnonto possesses ahead of the Owls’ clash on Friday night.

He believes that nullifying the Italian could be key to earning a result at Hillsborough.

“Well, thankfully, with the recent conveyer belt of talent out of Elland Road it has cut down the options a bit,” McKenna told Football League World.

“But, the player I would choose as a standout threat would be Wilfried Gnonto.

“He is quick and can use both feet, he’s a genuine attacking threat.

“In a game like on Friday, with a high press on both sides, if he gets into space he will take on players.

“He’ll run at us, and put us on the back foot, and he’d be the sort of player that could either go on and shoot himself, or create that key pass or opening for Leeds.

“So, certainly we are going to have to nullify his talent, and not grant Leeds those spaces because if we do he will certainly punish us.

“Against Sunderland, Clarke and Roberts caused us real problems, and Gnonto would be my real fear of causing us similar problems on Friday.

“But you never know, he may have even left Elland Road by then.”

Wilfried Gnonto’s importance to Leeds United

Wilfried Gnonto's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.44 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 2.56 Assists 0.11 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.44 Shot-creating actions 3.54

Gnonto found himself playing second fiddle to Crysencio Summerville last year in terms of importance to Farke’s team.

However, the Dutchman is now at West Ham, and all eyes will be on how Gnonto steps up in his absence.

The winger has one goal this season already, and will be out to impress ahead of the window closing next week, as he may still want a big money move to a top flight club.

Sheffield Wednesday will want to be wary of the damage he can do to Rohl’s side, especially after last Sunday’s humiliation against the Black Cats.

Positive results are crucial in the early weeks of the season

Leeds will know as well as anyone how important it is that they start the season well, with their poor start last year proving costly in their promotion bid.

A win against Sheffield Wednesday would ease the pressure on Farke, but more dropped points would really start to hurt his position as manager.

This should make for an entertaining contest, with Rohl’s side looking to prove a point after last weekend’s poor performance and result.

Any kind of result against Leeds will be welcomed by supporters, and taking Gnonto out of the game could be crucial to that.