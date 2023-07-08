Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto would like to remain in England and play in the Premier League if he secures a move this summer, according to talkSPORT.

The 19-year-old has attracted quite a lot of interest in recent months following the Whites' relegation from the top flight, with their drop to the Championship potentially meaning that quite a few key first-teamers move on from Elland Road this summer.

His goalscoring record may not have been spectacular last season - but he recorded a respectable four goals and four assists in 28 competitive appearances and his performances have clearly caught the eye.

Playing in Italy and Switzerland before his move to England, Gnonto has shone in numerous countries and that could open many doors for him in terms of teams he could sign for, with the teenager potentially not fazed by the possibility of moving to a new country.

However, he seems to be keen to remain in England, despite the fact he has only spent one season here so far.

Everton's confidence in Wilfried Gnonto chase

As per a report from talkSPORT, the Toffees believe they could recruit Gnonto on a reasonably cheap deal.

Leeds' power at the negotiating table has probably been weakened by their relegation, with many players potentially pushing for an exit as they look to avoid playing in the second tier.

The Whites could potentially be willing to do a reasonable deal with an interested club considering they only paid £4m to lure the 19-year-old away from FC Zurich last summer.

But he doesn't have a release clause in his contract and his deal at Elland Road doesn't expire for another four years, so it's not as if they are under any pressure to sell unless the player tries to force a move.

And even if he does, the Whites will probably be able to command a sizeable fee for him due to his contract situation and the fact he's still young and has plenty of time to improve.

Is Wilfried Gnonto taking the right stance?

England is the perfect place for a footballer to shine because they have a big platform to do so.

Having only spent one season in the country, Gnonto may feel as though he has unfinished business if he leaves, so you could understand why he would want to secure a Premier League return.

But at this stage of his career, he needs to be prioritising game time and if he isn't going to start regularly in the English top flight, he should be open to a return to Italy or a move to another country.

The advantage he has is the fact he's already impressed in three countries and that should give him confidence that can perform well if he leaves England.

A return to Italy may even suit him - because he was born there and will be hungry to thrive at a senior level considering he didn't have the chance to do that at Inter Milan.

But he should keep all options open at this stage.