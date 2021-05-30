Wilfried Bony sends Swansea message in wake of play-off final heartbreak

Former Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony says he is heartbroken by the club’s failure to win promotion to the Premier League, but has backed them to return to the top-flight sooner rather than later even so.

Having been knocked out of the play-offs by Brentford at the semi-final stage last season, the Swans went one better this time around, only to miss out on promotion following defeat to the same opposition at Wembley on Saturday.

Ivan Toney’s penalty and Emiliano Marcondes’ counter attacking strike within the opening quarter of the game were enough to secure Brentford’s place in the Premier League for next season, and leave Swansea facing up to another year in the Championship.

Now it seems as though that is something that has left former Swansea man Bony rather disappointed.

Taking to his Instagram page to react to that defeat, Bony admitted that he had been left heartbroken by the result, but insisted that Swansea can be proud of their efforts this season.

The Ivorian went on to add that Swansea can learn from their defeat this time around, to go one better in the battle for promotion to the Premier League next season.

In total, Bony scored 39 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions across two spells for Swansea between 2013 and 2015, and 2017 and 2019.

The Verdict

You do feel as though Swansea fans will appreciate a message such as this from Bony.

The striker was a popular figure during his time at The Liberty Stadium, and it is good to see that his affection for the clubs remains even now.

Indeed, given the efforts Swansea have put in this season, Bony is right to say that the club can be proud of what it has done, given not many would have been tipping them to get that far.

It is also worth noting that the likes of Aston Villa and now Brentford have gone up in through the play-offs the year after losing that final, so history could be on Swansea’s side if they find themselves in that position again this time next year.