It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City.

The Foxes endured an incredibly underwhelming campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, but they are in a strong position to bounce back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Leicester secured their fourth consecutive victory with a 3-2 win over Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Monday night.

Stephy Mavididi gave the Foxes the lead in the 10th minute, but the Blues responded well, with Jordan James equalising just four minutes later.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall restored the visitors' advantage in the 21st minute before Stephy Mavididi added a third early in the second half, and while James reduced the deficit in the 74th minute to set up a tense finish, Leicester held on for all three points.

Enzo Maresca's side currently sit top of the table, 13 points clear of third-placed Leeds United and fourth-placed Southampton, and they are back in action when they face bottom side Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

One player who has played an integral role for the Foxes so far this season is midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi remained at the club this summer, despite interest from Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich, with the Foxes said to have been demanding £20 million for his services.

The 27-year-old has been moved into a more advanced position by Maresca this season, and he has excelled in his new role, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

However, Ndidi's contract at the King Power Stadium expires in the summer, and Leicester could be facing a battle to hold on to him once again in January.

With the transfer window fast approaching, we rounded up all the latest news on Ndidi's future.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona are plotting a move for Ndidi in January, and the Spanish giants are said to be "well positioned" to complete a deal for the midfielder.

Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich are reportedly too expensive for Barcelona, but with Ndidi's contract expiring at the end of the season, he is a realistic target for the club.

A move to Barcelona could be too tempting for Ndidi to turn down, but the report says that Sevilla and Juventus also keeping tabs on him, so while Leicester will be reluctant to lose him, their resolve is likely to be tested.

If Ndidi does not put pen-to-paper on an extension, January will be the last chance for the Foxes to cash in on him, so they will be facing a big decision should any of the interested parties make an offer.

Foxes contract stance revealed

While Ndidi is attracting interest from elsewhere, Sport claim that Leicester could still attempt to tie him down to a new contract.

Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse revealed in November that the Foxes had not given up hope of agreeing a new deal with Ndidi and striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and it seems that there is still confidence at the club that he could sign an extension.

Maresca will be desperate to keep hold of Ndidi in January, and the Italian has been full of praise for the midfielder's performances this season.

"He improves a lot," Maresca told Leicestershire Live. "From Wilf, in terms of physicality, you expect everything. He’s fantastic. In terms of quality, probably you don’t expect from him. But I’m not telling you that, because since day one, I could see something there.

"Against West Bromwich, he gave a fantastic pass for Kiernan. He’s been doing fantastic movements. He’s scoring goals. He’s creating chances for his team-mates. He’s working very good.

"I’m happy because when you see the player making the effort to understand how they have to play, it’s good. When I see Wilf giving passes or scoring goals, I’m happy because he deserves it."

Leicester have been linked with Burnley's Josh Brownhill and Huddersfield Town's Brahima Diarra ahead of January, and both could be seen as replacements if Ndidi was to depart, but retaining him will no doubt be one of the club's main priorities next month.