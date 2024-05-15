Wilfred Ndidi has opened up on his Leicester City future ahead of the summer window, amid transfer interest from multiple clubs - including Aston Villa.

The Nigeria international is out of contract at the end of the campaign, which has raised doubts over his future with the Foxes.

The 27-year-old has been a key figure for the Leicestershire outfit during his seven years at the King Power Stadium.

The midfielder contributed four goals and five assists this season from 32 appearances to help Enzo Maresca’s side gain automatic promotion back to the Premier League, in a much more advanced role than he has been utilised in over the years.

However, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been linked with a move to sign Ndidi amid this uncertainty surrounding his contract situation.

Wilfred Ndidi's passing stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 37.36 Pass Completion (%) 80.00 Progressive Passes 4.32 Progressive Carries 1.73 Successful Take-ons 0.34 Touches in the Opposition Area 4.57 Progressive Passes Received 6.90

Ndidi has left the door open for him to remain with Leicester beyond his current contract following the team’s promotion to the top flight.

However, the Nigeria international suggested he could be tempted to sign elsewhere, but that he is looking forward to competing in the Premier League with the club again if a new deal is penned.

“It is good to be back to the Premier League after being relegated and struggling back to EPL is actually something we don’t want to go back to again,” Ndidi told Complete Sports.

“I think morale is high, expectation is high, we have to ensure we do not return to the Championship. It’s a tough place to play.

“If a good chance comes, I won’t mind trying my luck elsewhere but for now I remain a Leicester City player.”

Ndidi joined Leicester in the 2017 January window from Belgian side Genk in a deal worth a reported £17 million.

The midfielder has been a regular presence in the Leicester side ever since, helping the team reach consecutive fifth place finishes in the Premier League, as well as playing a role in their first ever FA Cup triumph in 2021.

Wilfred Ndidi staying would be a boost for Leicester’s Premier League plans

Leicester are now planning for life back in the Premier League having clinched the Championship title on their way to automatic promotion.

It remains to be seen though whether an agreement can be reached over a new deal to keep Ndidi at the club beyond this summer.

The opportunity to sign for Aston Villa could also be quite tempting, especially now that Unai Emery’s side have confirmed their place in the Champions League for next season.

Ndidi is one of six Leicester players out of contract in June, with Jannik Vestergaard, Marc Albrighton, Dennis Praet, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy also set to be available as a free agent unless extensions can be agreed.

And the midfielder is someone Leicester should be looking to keep around for life back in the Premier League given his importance to the squad.

Losing him for nothing would be a real blow, even if his significant wages being freed up would help them balance the books.

He is an experienced midfielder that is capable of competing at a top flight level, and replacing him could actually prove more costly than keeping him on his current salary.

Leicester will need to carefully manage their finances going forward, and keeping Ndidi might be the safest bet they can make to ensure stability long-term.