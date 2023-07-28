Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is attracting transfer interest from elsewhere this summer.

Ndidi joined the Foxes from Belgian side Genk in January 2017 for a reported £15 million fee and he has been a mainstay at the heart of the midfield throughout his time at the club.

The 26-year-old remained a regular last season, making 30 appearances in all competitions, but he was unable to prevent his side's relegation from the Premier League.

It has been a busy summer for Leicester as Enzo Maresca rebuilds his squad for the Championship, with Harry Wilks, Conor Coady, Mads Hermansen and Callum Doyle arriving at the King Power Stadium.

There have been some high-profile departures, with James Maddison joining Tottenham Hotspur for £40 million and Harvey Barnes completing a £38 million move to Newcastle United, while the likes of Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Ayoze Perez, Caglar Soyuncu and Youri Tielemans left at the end of their contracts.

Ndidi is the latest name to be linked with an exit and as speculation gathers pace about his future, we rounded up all the latest news regarding the midfielder.

What is the latest Wilfred Ndidi transfer news?

Nottingham Forest join race

According to The Telegraph, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Ndidi.

A new defensive midfielder is said to be a "top priority" for Forest manager Steve Cooper this summer and they are "prepared to break their transfer record to get the right player".

Forest's first-choice target is PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, but his £32 million release clause could prove to be a stumbling block, while bigger clubs including Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen.

Ndidi and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams are "on a long list of potential alternatives" to Sangare.

Forest do have a number of midfield options, such as Orel Mangala, Jonjo Shelvey, Cheikhou Kouyate, Lewis O'Brien, Ryan Yates and Remo Freuler, but O'Brien is likely to depart this summer and Shelvey was left out of the club's pre-season trip to Spain.

It not seem Forest will make an offer for Ndidi imminently, but the opportunity to remain in the Premier League could make a move to the City Ground appealing.

What is Leicester City's valuation of Wilfried Ndidi?

Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse claims that Leicester will demand £20 million for Ndidi this summer.

Ndidi has one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium, but it seems that the club are determined to receive a significant fee for one of their prized assets.

The midfielder's contractual situation and loss of form in recent years mean the Foxes have to value him lower than they may have done previously, but if they do receive £20 million, it would still be a profit on the fee paid for Ndidi in 2017.

Collomosse also reports that Boubakary Soumare could leave the club and there is interest in Hamza Choudhury from Southampton, so Maresca could be facing the prospect of losing a number of his key midfielders.

Celtic interest

According to the Daily Mail, Scottish Premiership side Celtic are eyeing a move for Ndidi.

Brendan Rodgers, who left the King Power Stadium in April, has returned for a second spell in charge of the Hoops and he is keen to reunite with Ndidi north of the border.

Ndidi was a regular during Rodgers' tenure and the Northern Irishman was a big fan of the midfielder, claiming he was worth more than £50 million to the Foxes after being linked with Aston Villa.

It seems unlikely that Celtic would be able to meet Ndidi's £20 million valuation, but he is a player on their transfer radar.