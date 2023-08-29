With just a few days remaining of the summer transfer window, Leicester City's incoming business feels by no means done - but it's the potential outgoings that are the more intriguing right now.

Enzo Maresca has been remodelling his squad since being appointed as head coach over the summer, but some senior players still remain at the club that are being linked with late moves away, including Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka and Wilfred Ndidi.

In terms of Ndidi, the Nigerian international's contract is coming to an end and there's a strong possibility that by the time the transfer window shuts on September 1 at 11pm, he will have ended his six-and-a-half year association with the Foxes.

Let's round up all the latest news surrounding Ndidi in what will be a very important week for not only the player, but Leicester as a club.

What clubs are interested in signing Wilfred Ndidi?

There has not been too much noise surrounding the 26-year-old this summer, but clubs are starting to make their moves late on in the transfer window.

It was reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Sunday night that Nottingham Forest were very keen on adding some more midfield steel in the form of Ndidi, with personal terms already agreed with the player himself.

Negotiations were about to begin between the two clubs, per Romano, however it then emerged that there was interest overseas from Bayern Munich according to Football Insider.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked with players such as Eric Dier, Scott McTominay and Conor Gallagher this week, with the need for a defensive midfielder becoming ever apparent for the German champions, and Ndidi is a player that is also said to be on their radar.

Forest and Bayern are now said to have been joined by Liverpool though, with Miguel Delaney of The Independent claiming that should the Anfield outfit fail with their other midfield targets then the Nigerian will come under consideration.

What has Enzo Maresca said on Wilfred Ndidi's future?

When addressing a number of potentially departing players before the September 1 transfer deadline, Leicester head coach Enzo Maresca did not deny that Ndidi and other first-teamers could be sold before the transfer window slams shut.

“The window market is open. Anything can happen," Maresca said last week ahead of City's Championship clash with Rotherham.

"I can say this player is important and then the club receive a big, big offer, probably we need to think a different thing.

"For sure, the club knows very well what I think about all of them and how important they are.”

Should Leicester cash in on Wilfred Ndidi?

It now feels somewhat inevitable that Leicester will be cashing in on Ndidi in the final days of the transfer window.

The Nigerian was being linked with some of the worlds top clubs at one stage of his career on a regular basis, and at the age of 26 he still theoretically hasn't hit his peak years for a regular footballer.

Ndidi does have that top flight class and there's no shock to see him linked with the likes of Liverpool and Bayern, but his performance levels did drop off last season.

With less than one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium and the presumption that he will be on a hefty salary, it makes sense to sell Ndidi but with just Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Dennis Praet and Cesare Casadei to really choose from in the advanced midfield positons - an area Ndidi has been adapting to in recent weeks - a replacement would need to be sourced quickly.