Leicester City are dawning upon their next latest chapter following relegation from the Premier League and the subsequent managerial appointment of Enzo Maresca, who is anticipated to incorporate a long-term project capable of firing the Foxes back up at the first time of asking and beyond.

With pedigree from his days coaching alongside Pep Guardiola as the Manchester City boss' second-in-command, he will no doubt be eager to lead the team in his own direction and stamp his authority on proceedings with immediacy.

But with the uncertainty at Leicester which has arrived in the wake of a shock, unexpected return to the Championship for the first time in nearly a decade, the Italian faces a number of imposing decisions regarding the future of some of the club's most valuable, high-profile players, many of whom are unsurprisingly angling for pastures new.

What is the latest regarding Leicester City outgoings?

Youri Tielemans has already joined Aston Villa ahead of their European adventure next term, while star attacking duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes- who both emerged as rare beacons of light and were two of just a few able to leave the top-flight with pride intact- are poised to depart the King Power Stadium in the near future, too.

Maddison is the subject of transfer interest from Spurs and Newcastle, reportedly.

The list does not end there, either, and Wilfred Ndidi is another name that has an uncertain future at Leicester.

Has there been transfer interest in Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi?

Ndidi has attracted admirers elsewhere, though it would be fair to say that there is a stark contrast from the suitors that had circled beforehand, with reports stating that he had formerly appeared on the recruitment radars of both Manchester United and Arsenal.

Most recently, the Daily Mail has illustrated that Celtic have launched interest in the 26-year-old following their re-appointment of long-serving ex-Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who fielded Ndidi on over 130 occasions during his time in the East Midlands.

But a significant hurdle in any potential deal has emerged, with the Daily Record reporting that he takes home a healthy weekly pay-packet of up to £75,000.

Given the tighter financial purse-strings across Scottish football, it is unsure if Celtic would be able to match his present salary and they would likely have to hope that Ndidi would take a fairly-sizable cut to reunite with Rodgers.

However, a corner of the world where expenditure and financial fortune is much more prominent is Saudi Arabia, with clubs from the nation embarking upon a relentless, unprecented spending spree as of recent.

And one of those outfits, Al Shabab, have cast their eyes towards Ndidi's uncertain circumstances according to Punch Sports Extra, and while it is unknown whether he will wish to move away from Europe at a prime age, that such factor has not proved decisive for other players across the continent, most recently Ruben Neves.

Naturally, they would be expected to not only meet Ndidi's prospective wage demands, but indeed to likely come in with an offer that would see his salary double, or even triple.

How much is Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi worth?

Although Rodgers himself had previously quipped that Ndidi was worth "much more" than £50M amid reported interest from Aston Villa, the climate has transitioned tenfold since.

After last season, Ndidi no longer holds the presence of being regarded as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the country and it would be a real shock if any club offers close to that figure.

Indeed, it has been touted that Celtic could administer a bid in the region of £7m amid not only a deterioration in displays but also, pertinently, a contractual conundrum that can be capitalised upon.

Akin to Maddison, Ndidi is heading into the final year of his current Leicester deal and in these situations, the ball is firmly out of the club's court.

Leicester will not want to lose Ndidi for nothing next summer so they may be forced into sanctioning a sale for a lower fee in the coming weeks and months.

Will Wilfred Ndidi leave Leicester City?

As you would expect, Ndidi is tipped to move on this summer as per the Leicester Mercury.

He does not appear close to his next destination just yet, but as Maresca takes further strides into the new job and begins to thoroughly assess his squad during the off-season, it would come as no surprise to see him part ways with Ndidi.

While Ndidi's stock has fallen somewhat, he is still a player who will not want to remain in the Championship and could still benefit plenty of top-flight clubs both domestically and abroad.

Now, it seems a case of Leicester harvesting any fee possible to avoid losing him for free in a years' time.