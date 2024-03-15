Leicester City are well positioned to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this season.

The Foxes lead the way at the top of the Championship table, and have held onto a top two spot for the majority of the campaign.

It was a busy summer following their top flight relegation last year, with a number of key players departing.

But one important figure who remained was Wilfred Ndidi, who has been an integral part of the first team squad in the Championship.

Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City league appearances - per Fbref.com Season Appearances (starts) 2016-17 17 2017-18 33 2018-19 38 (37) 2019-20 32 (29) 2020-21 26 (25) 2021-22 19 (18) 2022-23 27 (19) 2023-24 23 (17)

However, the Nigeria international’s contract is set to expire in the summer, meaning he could walk away from the side for nothing and bring his seven-year spell at the King Power Stadium to an end.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the future of the Leicester midfielder…

Galatasaray pursuit

According to Turkish outlet A Spor, Galatasaray are aiming to add the Nigerian to their ranks next season.

The midfielder is set to be available as a free agent, meaning there is nothing Leicester can do to prevent him making the switch to the Super Lig side.

Galatasaray currently lead the way in the top flight table and will have European competition to offer.

The club competed in the Champions League this season, and retaining their title will secure their spot in the premier European tournament next year too, which could be quite enticing.

However, Ndidi has made no decision yet over his future.

Sevilla make Ndidi decision

Galatasaray will face stiff competition in the race to sign Ndidi this summer, as he is attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

According to Vamos mi Sevilla, sporting director Victor Orta is keen to bring the 27-year-old to Sevilla for next season.

Related David Seaman makes title prediction involving Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton Seaman believes Leeds could end up overtaking Leicester in the title race, with the Whites thriving.

The Spanish top flight side is struggling financially and could look to exploit the free agent market in the summer in order to improve their squad.

The team is set to miss out on European qualification for next season, causing the club to need to cut back on their spending in order to meet La Liga’s financial requirements.

As Orta searches for alternative signings he can make to boost the first team squad, links have emerged between Sevilla and the Leicester player.

Boubakary Soumaré alternative

Boubakary Soumaré is currently on loan from Leicester to Sevilla, with the side also holding a €15 million (£12.8 million) option to buy clause as part of the deal.

However, due to the aforementioned financial issues, the club is planning for life without the Frenchman in their squad for next season.

Given Leicester have financial issues of their own, the return of Soumaré could be the Foxes’ solution to the departure of Ndidi.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Championship club is unwilling to budge on the original asking price agreed in the summer, which Sevilla can no longer afford.

It is believed that Leicester are keen to bring Soumaré back into Enzo Maresca’s side amid speculation over Ndidi’s future.

The Nigerian’s departure could open the door for the 25-year-old to earn his place back in the side.