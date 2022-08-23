Wiles, Mikautadze, Westwood: The latest Burnley news you might have missed

Burnley have had a fairly solid start to life in the Championship so far having lost just one game so far.

However, with one win and three draws from their other four games, new manager Vincent Kompany will no doubt feel there is still work to be done so his side are able to start converting those draws into victories.

Tonight, the Clarets face a trip to Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup where a win and progression into the next round will no doubt give the boss some joy as they then prepare for trip to Wigan in the league on Saturday.

With the summer transfer window nearly coming to a close and the season starting to settle down, here we take a look at the latest news coming out of Turf Moor.

Ben Wiles

Burnley have been keen on a move for Rotherham United’s Ben Wiles this summer although previous efforts to sign him throughout summer have been knocked back.

However, as per our exclusive Football League World report, the Clarets are not giving up in their pursuit of midfielder and have approached the Millers with a fresh offer for the player.

Whether this latest attempt will be successful is yet to be seen although with Wiles out of contract with his current club next summer, Rotherham could have a breaking point at which they become tempted to engage in a conversation with Burnley over a possible deal.

That being said, the 23-year-old is a Rotherham boy and has only ever played for his current club meaning he will not be easy to pull away.

However, with the summer transfer window open for just another week, we will have to wait and see whether Burnley will be successful in their aims.

Georges Mikautadze

Burnley are having offered rejected from elsewhere too this summer as they have seen a €2.5million offer for Georges Mikautadze turned down as per a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Burnley could do with some further attacking options before the summer transfer window closes this summer and Kompany has already shown he is willing to look overseas for these options.

Furthermore, despite seeing their first move for the player rejected, it doesn’t mean that a deal can’t be agreed especially with Tavolieri reporting that Kompany has already been in talks with the player.

The 21-year-old scored nine goals in 28 league games in the top flight of Belgian football last season so there is no reason he couldn’t add to Burnley’s efforts if they can land him this summer.

Ashley Westwood

Westwood has been absent from the Burnley side since April after picking up an ankle injury.

However, the midfielder was able to provide fans with some positive news regarding his recovery this week as he says he feels “ready to play”.

The 32-year-old has admitted that he has to be careful given his age so we still won’t see him return to action for some time.

However, Westwood is positive about returning before initially thought with the hope that will be before November.

This will be a great boost for the Clarets with Westwood providing plenty of experience and ability on the pitch.