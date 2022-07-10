Wiles, Barlaser, Targets: The latest Rotherham United news headlines you might have missed

This summer transfer window has already been a rather busy one for Rotherham United.

After securing League One promotion last season, the Millers have been hard at work putting together a squad that can compete in the Championship next season.

Peter Kiose, Cohen Bramall, Tom Eaves, Conor Washington, Cameron Humphreys and Jamie McCarth have all already completed permanent moves to The New York Stadium this summer.

However, it seems there is still plenty more business for the club to do before the window closes, both in terms of incomings, and outgoings.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at all the latest transfer news to have emerged at Rotherham recently, right here.

Barlaser attracting interest

One Rotherham United man who appears to be attracting considerable interest this summer, is Dan Barlaser.

The midfielder played an important role in the club’s promotion last season, with nine goals and seven assists in 44 league games, and that has seen him become the subject of interest from elsewhere.

Speaking recently, Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted that the club has rejected a significant bid for Barlaser, explaining that the offers that have come in are nowhere near the club’s valuation, while conceding that although the Millers are not a selling club, every player has a price.

Burnley bids for Wiles

It appears as though Barlaser is far from the only Rotherham midfielder to have been the subject of offers from elsewhere recently.

According to reports from The Athletic, Burnley, who are also preparing for a return to the Championship following relegation from the Premier League last season, have made several bids for Ben Wiles.

It is claimed that the latest of those was worth £2million plus add-ons, but with that apparently also being rejected by the Millers, it seems the Lancashire club will have to go even higher with their bid, if they are to bring Wiles to Turf Moor this summer.

Warne wants plenty more

Despite the signings Rotherham have already made, it seems that Warne is not planning to end his side’s summer business any time soon.

Speaking about his plans for the rest of the summer window, the Millers boss admitted he is hopeful of adding at least five more players to his first-team squad before the market closes.

Warne explained that among those, he is keen to bring in two more defensive options, as well as another midfielder and option in attack, meaning there is still plenty more bases for Rotherham to cover in the coming weeks.