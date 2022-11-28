Wildsmith = 8/10: Rating all of Derby County’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Derby County had a busy summer transfer window preparing their squad for League One after relegation and off-field turmoil.

With Paul Warne now in the building, it might be that another couple of busy transfer windows are on the horizon as the former Rotherham United boss gets his feet under the table and targets the Rams’ rise back through the EFL.

Before January creeps up on us, though, we are looking back on the summer business Derby did and how it rates out of 10.

Conor Hourihane – 7/10

Hourihane was an eye-catching coup in the summer given the midfielder’s quite recent stint as a Premier League player.

The 31-year-old has scored three goals and registered two assists, playing 16 games in total in League One. When he’s featured, more often than not, he’s played 90 minutes.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – 7/10

Mendez-Laing is another summer signing that’s played a high number of minutes this season, featuring in the starting line-up in 15 of his 16 appearances this season.

He’s notched three goals and registered four assists from the right so far.

Tom Barkhuizen – 6/10

Barkhuizen is another to feature quite regularly this season, often on the left.

He’s had a lesser impact than Mendez-Laing on the opposite side with a goal and two assists.

David McGoldrick – 8/10

McGoldrick has scored seven goals in all competitions for Derby, whilst he’s also notched three assists for the Rams.

He’s put a serious injury behind him and looks to be thriving having stepped down a level.

Korey Smith – 6.5/10

Smith has shown his versatility since arriving at Derby, playing in a handful of positions already and doing well enough.

The 31-year-old has only made nine starts in League One, which knocks a 7/10 mark down by 0.5.

James Chester – 5/10

Frustratingly for Chester, he’s missed large parts of the season through injury. He was able to string five 90 minute appearances together before limping out of a goalless draw with Exeter City.

Because of those injuries, it’s hard to score Chester much higher.

James Collins – 7/10

It’s been quite an eventful start to life at Derby for Collins, who has done well on the whole.

The 31-year-old has scored six goals in total, picked up two yellow cards and also received a red in the 2-1 defeat to Port Vale in early October.

Joe Wildsmith – 8/10

Wildsmith has started all 18 of Derby’s League One fixtures so far this season, continuing as the club’s No.1.

He’s conceded only 16 goals in that time, as well as registering seven clean sheets. It’s the entire defence that deserves credit for that, yet Wildsmith is the man keeping the ball out, averaging 2.2 saves per90 in League One (Whoscored.com).

Scott Loach – 4/10

Loach’s only appearances have come the EFL Trophy this season for Derby, with the 34-year-old goalkeeper conceding five goals in three appearances.

Kwaku Oduroh – 4/10

Oduroh is another player to have a limited impact since joining Derby, playing just a handful of games across three cup competitions.

There’s probably more to come from the 20-year-old, but it’s hard to rate him much higher on what we’ve seen in the first-team.

Jake Rooney – 6/10

Rooney is a young defender so, naturally, the 19-year-old hasn’t had many opportunities so far in League One.

However, he’s played 90 minutes in the recent win over MK Dons and backed that up with 78 minutes against Portsmouth in a goalless draw, hiking his score up a touch.

Haydon Roberts – 6/10

Another young defender brought in at Derby was Roberts, who joined on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. The 20-year-old is highly-rated and has been showing his versatility in a Derby shirt during his 20 appearances so far.

That’s going to be useful moving later into the season, when you’d hope there’s more to come from the young loanee.

Lewis Dobbin – 6/10

Dobbin is on loan from Everton and has featured on 25 occasions in all competitions, including 10 starts in League One.

The 19-year-old has two goals in all competitions but is yet to find the back of the net in a League One fixture, which keeps his rating down.

Joseph Anang – n/a

Anang is on loan from West Ham United but is yet to feature for Derby, making it impossible to rate the goalkeeper.

William Osula – 6/10

The 19-year-old is on loan from Sheffield United and has scored five times in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Osula scored a brace in October’s 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley in League One, whilst he’s proved to be useful for the Rams in the FA Cup with three goals.

