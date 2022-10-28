Wigan v Watford score prediction issued by Sky Sports pundit

Three consecutive defeats in the Championship have seen Wigan Athletic slide to 19th in the standings as they prepare to host Watford this weekend.

Last time out, Leam Richardson’s side were beaten 2-1 away from home against QPR.

Watford, meanwhile, managed to put their mixed form aside for the visit of rivals Luton Town last weekend.

The Hornets ran out 4-0 winners over the Hatters in the end, and will be in confident mood heading into this one.

As such, Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton is backing the Hornets to take all three points at the DW Stadium this weekend.

In his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “A poor run from Wigan has seen them slide back down the table. They have faced a tough run of games, but it does not get easier as they face Watford.”

“The Hornets should be riding high after thumping Luton on Sunday, but we have seen two very different sides to them under Slaven Bilic already.

“Who knows which will show up. I will tentatively tip an away win. Prutton predicts: 0-2.”

Kick off between the two sides is scheduled for 3PM UK time on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Prutton’s prediction here makes sense given the players at each side’s disposal.

He does caveat this with the fact Watford’s form has been up and down.

In all honesty, you wouldn’t be surprised to see the Hornets go to Wigan and blow them away, but at the same time, it wouldn’t be a great shock were they to be beat either.

I think this could be an intriguing matchup and one that will certainly show whether last week’s derby victory was simply a one-off.