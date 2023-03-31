Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted Wigan Athletic will beat QPR 1-0 at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

The Latics are bottom of the Championship after being deducted three points by the EFL for failing to pay their players on time, which has left them five points adrift of safety with eight games to play.

Shaun Maloney's side have won just once since the World Cup break but have been a much harder side to beat since the Scot took over - drawing six of his 10 games at the helm.

They welcome an R's side that have been dropping like a stone for months and are at risk at being sucked into the relegation zone if Gareth Ainsworth cannot right the ship.

The former player and caretaker boss was brought in to replace Neil Critchley in late February but has yet to turn the west Londoners' fortunes around.

Who will win Wigan v QPR?

The visitors have won one and lost four of Ainsworth's first five games in charge and, in his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has suggested that poor run will continue.

He has forecast a 1-0 victory for Wigan when the two sides meet at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

The Verdict

This prediction will make dour reading for R's fans, who will be desperate to see their side turn fortunes around.

With a tough run of games after Saturday, Ainsworth really needs to get a result at the DW Stadium but it seems Prutton does not have faith in him to do that.

A victory for the Latics would be a massive boost to their survival hopes and the ideal way to response to the recent EFL points deduction.

It's likely to be a tight game on Saturday - with both sides desperate for the points and some momentum.