Wigan update hands blow to Charlton and Ipswich in race for summer signing

Wigan Athletic reportedly now look favourites to sign Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ben Amos despite the Addicks hoping to keep him and interest from Ipswich Town.

The 31-year-old didn’t miss a single League One game last term but his contract at the Valley is set to expire later this month, meaning he could be set to leave the club as a free agent.

Charlton are understood to be keen to keep him and have held talks over a new deal, while Amos has also drawn links to Ipswich.

Wigan, who have made a fast start to the summer transfer window, are also said to be keen and, according to journalist Alan Nixon, now look favourites to sign the English keeper.

Amos would be the Latics sixth signing of the summer, with Max Power, Jack Whatmough, Gwion Edwards, Tom Naylor, and Jordan Cousins all having already joined on free transfers.

The shot-stopper was born in the North West and came through the Manchester United academy before leaving to join Bolton in 2015.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Wigan Athletic?

1 of 20 Did Michael Jacobs ever score a goal for Wigan? Yes No

The Verdict

It seems as though Wigan are set to win the race for Amos, which is an impressive coup given both Charlton and Ipswich are keen.

The 31-year-old is a quality keeper at League One level, as he proved for the Addicks last term, and his experience should be really useful for Leam Richardson as he looks to rebuild his squad this summer.

The Latics have done some really interesting business and are really making a statement ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

This move would be no different and ensure Richardson has a reliable number one.