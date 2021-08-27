Wigan secure impressive loan signing

Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Tom Bayliss on a season long loan from Championship side Preston North End.

The 22-year-old started his career at Coventry City where he came up through the youth team. He made his debut for the club in 2017 and stayed there for two seasons in which time he made sixty two appearances and scored eight goals. He also played his part in helping Coventry secure promotion to League One via the playoffs.

His impressive displays earned him a move to Championship side Preston North End in 2019 in which time he has made twelve appearances and scored a goal for the club.

The young player is also a youth international having played for England’s U19 side, receiving two caps in 2018.

He now joins The Lactics in League One, a team which he featured against during pre-season where he will be hoping for another good season to advance his career.

Bayliss joins Wigan until the end of the season and will be wearing the number twenty shirt for his new side.

The Verdict:

This is a good signing and Bayliss will be a strong addition to Leam Richardson’s Wigan side this season. Bayliss has shown his quality before and he will continue to do so as he plays in League One hoping to advance his career.

The youth international player is still young so this will be a useful experience for him too as he will be given regular playing time and therefore able to progress himself as a player.

Preston are right to loan the youngster out to allow him time to learn the game in a league below but also if he does well in League One this season, we may be able to expect to see him playing in the Championship for his parent club in the future.