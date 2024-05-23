Highlights Tickle signs long-term contract with Wigan, shutting down interest from Championship clubs and even Premier League giants.

Wigan Athletic have put an end to Sunderland's, Birmingham City's and Preston North End's hopes of signing goalkeeper Sam Tickle, as he pens a four-year extension with The Latics.

The 22-year-old shot stopper was the apple of multiple Championship clubs' eyes this summer, including the Black Cats and North End, whilst Birmingham's move for Tickle appeared a long shot following their relegation to League One.

But those hopes have been dashed with the news that will delight Latics fans.

An England U21 international, Tickle was even drawing reported interest from Premier League giants Liverpool, in what is a testimony to the youngster's clear talent and potential.

But Greater Manchester is where he will continue his career for seemingly years to come, as the former Wigan academy scholar attempts to play his part in a promotion push out of League One next season.

Tickle signs long-term Tics extensions

Confirmed via Wigan on social media, Tickle is now contracted at the DW Stadium through to the summer of 2028.

In what is a serious statement of intent by both the club, and by the player himself, Athletic will now look to strengthen other areas of the pitch this summer as they look to make a return to Championship football.

Speaking on his extension via the club's website, Tickle said on his new deal: “I’m over the moon to sign a new contract. It’s a really proud moment for me and my family.

“It means a lot. This has been my home since I was young, and to extend my stay here is special."

Manager Shaun Maloney was also quick to add on Tickle: “We’re thrilled that Sam has decided to extend his contract with Wigan Athletic for the next four years.

“Sam had an excellent first full season with us last year, keeping 18 clean sheets and becoming the first homegrown Latics player to make his England U21 debut since Leighton Baines.

“His attitude - both on and off the field - has been exemplary. Sam is an outstanding young talent, and we’re looking forward to working with him over the next few years to help continue his development."

Wigan is the best place for Tickle's development

An academy graduate at the football club, Tickle has worked his way through Wigan's academy system and developed into one of the best young goalkeepers in the EFL.

Goalkeepers tend to have a longer shelf-life than outfield players, and so that immediate urge and need to play top-flight football you see with other players, isn't always the way goalkeepers see things.

Sam Tickle 2023/24 League One stats, per FotMob Saves Clean Sheets Errors leading to a goal Save percentage 136 15 0 70.8%

Playing every single one of Wigan's League One matches last season, Tickle emerged from the first-team fringes and shone in the DW Stadium spotlight.

He impressed so much that he drew the recognition of his country, and was handed his first England U21 cap in a 7-0 European qualification win over Luxembourg.

Latics chairman Ben Goodburn said on Tickle's extension: "“Sam has established himself as one of the best young goalkeepers in the EFL over the last 12 months, so it’s a real statement of intent that he’s committed his long-term future with us.

“He is another example of the excellent pathway our club offers from the academy to the professional ranks, and it is clear to see Sam is a young man with an exciting future.”

Tickle will no doubt be the toast of the town, as The Latics secure a safe pair of hands between the sticks for the future.