Wigan ruled out of race for 24-year-old SPL star

Wigan have a few targets they will likely try and sign this month but it appears as though Jeando Fuchs won’t be one of them, as reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Latics are currently third in the League One table and will be dreaming of a potential promotion back up to the Championship. To ensure the side can achieve it, boss Leam Richardson may need to invest slightly in the winter window.

One name that has been linked is Jeano Fuchs, who currently plies his trade for Dundee United in Scotland. As reported by Foot Mercato, the side are one of a number of teams that were believed to be chasing his signature.

Having previously played in France – and looking solid whilst there – he was snapped up by Dundee United and has continued to look bright in Scotland. Last season he played 20 times in total and this year he is closing in on this total again making 16 appearances.

The 24-year-old is also still early on in his career and the level of experience he already has – and the potential he has to get even better as a player – makes him an attractive proposition for any side. One side that seemingly won’t be launching a move though is Wigan. Whilst the Latics may be boosted by the addition of Fuchs, it seems as though any deal might not take place to send him to the DW Stadium during the winter window.

Told that’s not expected this month as it stands https://t.co/HzOnwenpi6 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 3, 2022

Alan Nixon has confirmed that is not going to happen halfway through the campaign – but if he remains at Dundee United until the end of the campaign, then it could perhaps be an option for Wigan at the end of the season. However, it looks like they aren’t in the running for him now – and someone else could now swoop in for him instead.

The Verdict

Jeando Fuchs is unproven in the EFL but could prove to be a shrewd addition for any of the interested parties.

Wigan clearly don’t feel that midfield (and therefore Fuchs) is a priority for them in this window though. He can do a solid job in the centre of the field but it looks like he won’t be doing it with the Latics anytime soon.

There are other interested teams, so a move could certainly still happen during the winter window. Wigans loss could be another side’s gain – and if a deal doesn’t end up materialising, then they could certainly move for him in the future.

Fuchs has a good level of experience so far in both France and Scotland – and England could be next on the agenda for him. It doesn’t appear a move to Latics will be happening though – but it doesn’t mean that League One or even the Championship is off limits for the player this window.