Wigan plotting transfer move for 33-y/o Championship striker

Wigan Athletic are interested in signing Ched Evans from Preston, although they have failed in a loan move for the striker.

The 33-year-old is not a first-choice under Ryan Lowe at Deepdale, but North End aren’t exactly blessed for options up top at the moment, with Evans used as a sub on the opening day – against the Latics.

Interestingly enough, the former Sheffield United man was actually sent off late on, meaning he missed the goalless draw with Hull City yesterday as he serves the first of a three-game ban.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t put Wigan off, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon confirming that he is on the radar of Leam Richardson as he looks to strengthen his squad, with a loan inquiry having been dismissed by Preston.

It has been a frustrating summer window so far for the newly-promoted outfit, who have brought in just Ryan Nyambe as a senior addition.

So, they are expected to be busy in the coming weeks, with Wigan having enjoyed a decent start to life back in the Championship having picked up two points from two games.

The verdict

This isn’t the sort of signing that’s going to excite the Wigan fans but the reality is that they’re short on numbers in attack and they clearly don’t have a massive budget to be working with.

Therefore, it’s going to be about finding potential bargains to do a job and Evans is someone who fits the bill in that sense.

This could be one to monitor in the coming weeks as Preston are keen on signing a striker themselves, which could free up space to let Evans leave.

