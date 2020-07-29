Wigan ownership race takes new twist

Wigan Athletic fans are waiting keenly to see who is going to be running their football club but it still seems rather up in the air at the moment.

The Latics put up a hugely impressive fight to keep themselves in the Championship with a massive run of good form but, ultimately, it was not enough to stay away from the drop thanks to a 12-point deduction.

Now, they are planning for League One but need new owners in place to fully get things drawn up.

It looks as though, too, the race is still pretty open for prospective buyers, as per Sun journalist Alan Nixon:

Wigan. Sounds like a couple of new bidders are in the hunt. The current preferred bidder doesn’t have exclusive status. So there’s a chance for somebody else to do it. Struggle to make Friday deadline all the same. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 28, 2020

The Verdict

The Friday deadline relates to wages and if they are not paid that’s just another headache for the club to have to deal with.

It’s a real mess at Wigan and it’s through no fault of those that genuinely care about the club.

What has been allowed to happen is nothing short of shocking and the hope will be those that take over the Latics show a bit more class and care when running the club.

Let’s hope for the club’s sake things are sorted out sooner rather than later so they can start planning for League One.