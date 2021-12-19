Wigan lead January transfer chase for Preston North End player

Preston North End are willing to let Ched Evans leave on loan next month, as per a report from The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg.69).

The report states that Wigan Athletic are currently in pole position in their pursuit of Evans, but the other clubs who are involved have not been mentioned.

The Latics are currently fighting at the top end of League One, with Leam Richardson’s side currently occupying second place and are two points from the third-tier summit.

They have however lost leading striker Charlie Wyke for a considerable period of time after the summer signing suffered a cardiac arrest in training last month, and it appears that the Latics will be in the market for a new front-man because of that.

Evans has appeared just five times for the Lilywhites this season, scoring twice in the process.

The 32-year-old had been sidelined for a while at Deepdale because of a foot injury but did not play a part in Preston’s first game under new manager Ryan Lowe in their 2-1 victory over Barnsley.

The verdict

The rise of Emil Riis means that Evans is unlikely to be a regular starter at Preston as the season progresses, with the 23-year-old emerging as one of the standout performers in the Championship thus far.

Preston are also now working under a new manager who may not see Evans as part of their future plans.

It remains to be seen if that is the case, or whether a move will be to help him back to fitness after a long time on the sidelines.

Evans will add a lot of value at Wigan, as he is an intelligent forward who would be able to work very well with the exciting attackers that the club already possess within their ranks.