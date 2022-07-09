Wigan keen on summer Newcastle deal

Wigan Athletic are reportedly interested in re-signing Newcastle United centre-back Kell Watts this summer.

Watts made 35 appearances as he helped the Latics win League One and return to the Championship while on loan from the Magpies last term.

It appears he is a player that Leam Richardson is fond of as Chronicle Live has reported that the Latics want to re-sign the 22-year-old in the current window.

Watts’ impressive form in the third tier has not gone unnoticed at the North East club as he penned a contract extension in February and will get a chance to impress Eddie Howe in pre-season.

The report claims that the defender and in-demand teenager Elliot Anderson will both be looked at during Newcastle in their friendlies in July before any decisions are made on whether to send them out on loan.

It’s been a quiet summer window for Wigan so far, with young goalkeeper Matt Wonnacott their only signing so far.

25 quiz questions about Wigan Athletic managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 Who was Wigan manager when the club first won promotion to the Premier League? Paul Jewell Bruce Rioch Chris Hutchings Steve Bruce

The Verdict

Watts was a very useful player to have in the squad for Wigan last season and it makes perfect sense to bring him back on loan again.

Prizing him away permanently looks unlikely given his recent contract extension but assuming Newcastle do want to loan him out again, the Championship would be the obvious destination.

Returning to the Latics should be the ideal move and allow him to gain some more first team experience in a situation he is comfortable on.

The 22-year-old has a few weeks to convince Howe he’s ready for the Premier League but you’d imagine we may see him head back to the North West.