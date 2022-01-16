Wigan join League One rivals in pursuit of Manchester City transfer agreement

Wigan Athletic have entered the race to sign winger Patrick Roberts from Manchester City this month, a report from The Sun (16/01, p60) has claimed.

It was reported earlier this month that Sunderland were closing in on a deal to sign Roberts, who is currently on loan with Troyes in the French top-flight, where he has struggled for game time.

Now however, it appears that the Black Cats are not the only League One side keen on bringing the 24-year-old back to England this month.

According to this latest update, Wigan are now battling with Sunderland to sign Roberts before the window closes at the end of January.

Having joined Manchester City from Fulham back in the summer of 2015, Roberts has made just a handful of appearances for the Premier League champions.

The winger has instead spent time out on loan with the likes of Celtic, Girona, Norwich, Derby, Middlesbrough, and now Troyes.

Wigan currently sit fourth in the Championship table, two places and three points behind Sunderland, but with five games in hand on the Black Cats.

The Verdict

This could be a rather useful signing for Wigan if they manage to get it done.

The Latics invested in their wide options in the summer, with the likes of Jordan Jones and Gwion Edwards bolstering their ranks in that position, but neither have really hit top form this season.

As a result, bringing in another winger in this current window, could be a useful move for Leam Richardson’s side, and Roberts should have the ability to make an impact in League One, having previously been useful at a higher level.

Completing this deal would also prevent a promotion rival in Sunderland from strengthening their own squad, so this could well be worth pursuing for those in charge at The DW Stadium.