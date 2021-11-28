Wigan considering transfer swoop for Cameroon international

Wigan Athletic are plotting a January transfer raid north of the border for Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Latics currently sit second in League One having had a radical overhaul of their squad in the summer following the takeover of a Bahrain-based consortium.

But Leam Richardson is seemingly refusing to settle with the squad he has at his disposal as Fuchs looks set to be targeted to add to a wealth of midfield options.

The 24-year-old joined United from Spanish side Alaves in 2020 and has been very impressive for the Tangerines, which caught the attention of England’s Tangerines in the form of Blackpool.

Neil Critchley’s move for the two-cap Cameroon international failed to come to fruition though, and it appears that Wigan will look to capitalise when January arrives.

It is also then when the Latics could approach Fuchs on a pre-contract arrangement with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2022, so the midfielder could be available for a cut-price fee at the start of next year.

The Verdict

Considering that Championship outfits have been interested in Fuchs, this would be a real statement of intent signing at League One level.

Fuchs is a ball-winner and that’s what Wigan potentially need right now in midfield to compliment the more attacking Tom Bayliss.

Richardson does have depth in that position with the likes of Jordan Cousins, Max Power and Tom Naylor all options but Fuchs would appear to be a step up on them all.

Wigan have a very good chance to get back to the Championship this season and investing in Fuchs could be a very smart move for the club as it could benefit them for a number of years – but would Dundee United want to sell midway through their own season?