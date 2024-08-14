Highlights Jordan Jones is attracting interest from multiple EFL clubs, including Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers.

The 29-year-old winger has never settled but could finally find his groove and showcase his talent.

Jones has the potential to make an impact in the Championship, offering creativity and playmaking skills.

Wigan Athletic's Jordan Jones is a target for several EFL clubs, including Birmingham City, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Millwall.

That is according to HITC Sport, who claim that the versatile winger could depart the Latics before the end of the window.

Jones has played for multiple clubs across England and Scotland but has never been able to settle down, with his performances not warranting a permanent home as yet.

At 29 years of age, he should be entering his prime now and, if he can avoid injury issues, he could have a firm part to play for whoever he signs for.

Jordan Jones transfer interest

As stated above, Jones is believed to be a target for a number of clubs, but it isn't currently understood who is leading that race.

As well as the aforementioned English clubs, sides from America, Austria and Asia are showing interest, but these parties are yet to be named.

The most interesting part of any potential deal for the winger is that Jones signed a short-term contract with the Latics just five days ago after departing in June previously.

This came about after he got cold feet over a potential move abroad, which would appear to rule out any clubs outside the United Kingdom.

His move to Wigan is only seen as providing cover in the wide areas until those injured recover. This news would leave him in desperate need of a move elsewhere and Shaun Maloney would surely be willing to allow him to explore his options.

Whether this deal will be concluded post-August 30th remains to be seen, but the Latics will not be charging a transfer fee for his services.

Instead, Blackburn and co. will be fighting it out for his signature as Jones will seemingly have several offers on the table.

Related Charlie Hughes: Financial details emerge as Hull City agree Wigan Athletic deal Hull City are closing in on a signing from Wigan Athletic after fee was agreed

Jones could get his first taste of the Championship

At 29 years old, Jones has yet to experience Championship football. So far, the winger has only competed in League One, League Two, and the Scottish Premiership.

With three of the clubs interested in Jones plying their trade in the second tier, it could provide him with one final chance of playing at that level.

While he won't expect a starring role, at his very best he can be a useful squad player for whoever signs him. During last season with the Latics, he showcased his playmaking abilities, averaging 1.64 chances created per 90 minutes. This creativity resulted in nine assists across all competitions, highlighting his potential to contribute when called upon.

Jordan Jones 2023-24 (All Competitions) Appearances 33 Minutes 2,391 Goals 3 Assists 9 Minutes Per Contribution 199 Source: Transfermarkt

If he is looking for regular game time, then a move to somewhere like Blackpool would make more sense. On Saturday, Sonny Carey operated from the left-hand side for the Tangerines, indicating a potential vacancy that Jones could fill.

Despite this being a cheap deal for whoever signs him, the one concern will be his injury issues. Since 2018-19, he has only featured in more than 20 league games once, suggesting he could struggle to stay fit for the whole campaign.

If he can break away from these problems, then he could be set for a strong year and whoever signs him will be desperate to get Jordan Jones in full flow.