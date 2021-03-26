Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

Wigan Athletic’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Published

9 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

After an incredibly difficult year or so, things finally looking to be getting back on track at The DW Stadium for Wigan Athletic.

Confirmation earlier in March of the takeover of the club by a group led by Bahraini businessmen Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi and Talal Al-Hammad means that after more than nine months in administration, the Latics can now start to look towards the future again.

Having been forced to sell so many of their current squad to raise funds, while putting together a side largely made up of loan signings and free agents, that means that this summer could be a busy one for Wigan, as they look to rebuild a team to compete, either in League One or League Two, depending on the outcome of their ongoing third-tier relegation battle.

Here, though, we’ve taken a look at some of Wigan’s transfer business from the past, by looking at the club’s ten most expensive signings – according to Transfermarkt – to see just what those individuals have done since then.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Wigan Athletic’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: