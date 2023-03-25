Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al-Hammad has revealed that manager Shaun Maloney has the board's full support, revealing this in yesterday's statement to supporters.

Maloney is the Latics' third manager following the dismissals of Leam Richardson and Kolo Toure earlier this term, with the former making a respectable start to this season with the Latics but suffering a decline during the latter stages of his spell.

He was sacked just weeks after putting pen to paper on a new deal though, with Toure taking his place. However, the ex-Arsenal centre-back wasn't able to do any better with his tenure lasting less than two months.

Failing to win any of his nine games in charge, it came as no real shock when he was dismissed, though some may have been surprised they sacked him so quickly.

This ruthlessness is a warning to Maloney who knows he faces an uphill task in his quest to guide the Latics to survival, with the club recently being docked three points after wages were unpaid and the squad deciding to stay away from the training ground yesterday until the matter was resolved.

Later on in the day, it was confirmed that the wages had now been paid and something else that may provide some much-needed stability at the DW Stadium is the board's stance on Maloney.

On this subject, Al-Hammad wrote: "Shaun and his staff have worked relentlessly since he was appointed and we have all seen in the last few weeks the improvement in both the team and individuals.

"The connection between the manager, players and fans is back and this progress is the first step in our long-term journey together.

"He has my and the Board's full support."

The Verdict:

Things have improved in recent times on the pitch, with their 1-1 draw against Watford previously giving them a lot of hope before their recent deduction.

Maloney has been able to get plenty of draws on the board - but it's just frustrating that he hasn't managed to turn these into victories because they would have a much better chance of staying up if they had been able to win three points in some of these games.

He has won just one league game and that's why Maloney can't feel too comfortable yet - but if things can improve between now and the end of the season - it would be difficult to see him not guiding the Latics into next term.

They may get relegated - but if they can start winning some games - that will surely give Wigan's board enough confidence to give him the chance to rebuild in League One.

He isn't the most experienced manager but some of the early signs of his tenure have been promising, he has a clear connection to the club, understands the supporters and could be at the DW Stadium for the long term.