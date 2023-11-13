Highlights Some of Wigan Athletic's past signings have been forgettable, like Antonio Amaya and Marlon King who both had short-lived and unsuccessful spells at the club.

Wigan Athletic have made some fantastic signings over the years. From Antonio Valencia to Hugo Rodallega, some great players have graced the turf at the DW Stadium.

However, as football fans of all clubs know, there are some signings you'd rather just forget.

In this article, we'll be looking at eight signings Wigan fans will feel fit into that category...

Antonia Amaya

Spanish centre-back Antonia Amaya joined the Latics on a three-year deal from Rayo Vallecano in 2009. He actually scored on his debut in a 4-1 defeat to Blackpool in the League Cup, but that was about as good as it got for the Spaniard.

He failed to make a single Premier League appearance before re-joining former club Rayo Vallecano on loan in 2010. Amaya was sold to Real Betis the following year and went on to enjoy a third stint at Rayo Vallecano before ending his career at UCAM Mercia.

Marlon King

Controversial striker Marlon King signed for the Latics from Watford in the 2008 January transfer window. King scored just the one goal for Wigan which came on the 22nd March 2008 in a game against Blackburn Rovers before joining Premier League newcomers Hull City on loan in the summer of 2008.

He spent the second half of the 2008/9 season on loan at Middlesbrough before returning to Wigan ahead of the 2009/10 campaign. He was sacked in October 2009, following a conviction for sexual assault. He was subsequently sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Mauro Boselli

Wigan signed Argentinian striker Mauro Boselli from Estudiantes in the summer of 2010, signing a four-year deal. He scored his first goal for the club in a League Cup win against Swansea in October 2010 before being loaned out to Genoa in January 2011. He then spent the 2011/12 campaign on loan at former club Estudiantes before returning to Wigan for the 2012/13 season.

The Argentinian actually scored on his first start after returning from Argentina with a goal in a League Cup clash with Nottingham Forest before scoring twice in the following round away to West Ham. In January 2013, Boselli scored his fifth and final goal for the club in an FA Cup replay with Bournemouth. He was loaned out to Palermo for the rest of the 2012/13 season before leaving permanently that summer.

Jason Koumas

Welsh midfielder Jason Koumas joined the Latics from West Brom in 2007 and failed to live up to his £5.3million price tag. His spell at the DW Stadium was hampered by injury and a lack of first-team opportunities, making just 54 appearances across three seasons.

He spent the 2010/11 season on loan at Cardiff City before being released in 2011. There have been worse players to pull on a Wigan shirt but given the money paid for Koumas he can be considered a flop.

Jason Scotland

Trinidad & Tobago striker Jason Scotland was signed from Swansea by Roberto Martinez in 2009. Scotland had worked with Martinez at Swansea, where he'd fired Swansea to the 2007/08 League One title and to a respectable eighth place finish in the 2008/09 Championship.

However, Scotland was unable to replicate his goal-scoring form in the Premier League. He scored just two goals during the 2009/10 season, with just one Premier League goal. He was allowed to leave in the summer of 2010 and joined Ipswich Town.

Grant Holt

More known for his spell at Norwich City, Grant Holt spent three years on the books of Wigan between 2013 and 2016. He spent the majority of that three-year spell on loans at other clubs. Firstly, he joined Aston Villa in the January transfer window of 2014, before joining Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2014.

After a brief period back at the DW Stadium, Holt joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan in October 2015 before joining Rochdale on a permanent basis in February 2016. He made just 20 appearances, scoring two goals across three years.

Julius Aghahowa

Nigerian striker Julius Aghahowa joined the Latics from Shakhtar Donestk in 2007. He spent a total of 18 months at the DW Stadium and failed to find the back of the net once, playing just 20 games.

He left the club in the summer of 2008 and joined Turkish club Kayserispor. He spent just a year there before returning to Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Conor Sammon

Irish striker Conor Sammon joined the Latics from Scottish side Kilmarnock in January 2011. He spent a season and a half with the Latics playing 34 games, he scored just once during his time at the DW Stadium. Sammon was one of many strikers who were unable to find their feet in the Premier League during their time with the Latics and was sold in 2012.

He joined Derby County in 2012, before stints with Ipswich, Rotherham, Sheffield United, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Motherwell and Falkirk. Now 37 years old, Sammon plies his trade for Alloa Athletic.