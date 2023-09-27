Highlights Wigan Athletic has had a tumultuous history with promotions, relegations, and controversies in the Championship and League One.

Shaun Maloney, the current manager, hopes to stabilize the club after several difficult years.

The article highlights the six worst-performing managers in terms of win percentage, including Roberto Martinez, Kenny Swain, Warren Joyce, Malky Mackay, John Sheridan, and Chris Hutchings.

Wigan Athletic have had fluctuating fortunes since their inception in 1934, having only been a Football League club since 1978 having been elected by the hierarchy in charge at the time.

Just ten years after the most incredible of FA Cup Final shocks, which saw the Latics defeat the riches of Manchester City 1-0, the man who set up Ben Watson's winner, Shaun Maloney is the current man in the DW Stadium hotseat, looking to stabilise the club after a recent few years which have seen numerous controversies, promotions and relegations between the Championship and League One.

Maloney took over from Kolo Toure, with the Ivorian very fortunate to not feature on the upcoming list of Latics managers with the worst win percentages, having only took charge of nine games, winning none of those.

With that being said, let's look at those who have took charge of 10 or more games in Wigan history with the six worst records by win percentage.

6 Roberto Martinez - 29.14%

The current Portugal head coach lasted four years in Lancashire, having joined from Swansea City in 2009, and began with a 2-0 away victory at Aston Villa.

He would take charge of 175 games during his tenure, winning the club's only major trophy, but would oversee the club's relegation just days after before a subsequent departure to Everton.

In total, Martinez won 51 of his games in charge, leaving with a win percentage of 29.14%

5 Kenny Swain - 26.42%

Swain took charge of Wigan following their relegation into the bottom tier in the 1992/93 season, and was able to maintain the club's Football League status the following year with the club in crisis, as they finished 19th.

However, he would depart on 2nd September 1994, having won 14 of his 53 games in charge, leaving him with a win percentage of 26.42%

4 Warren Joyce - 25%

Joyce lasted just four months at the DW Stadium, with his departure coming weeks after he sustained a serious eye injury.

The former Manchester United youth coach was in charge between November 2016 and March 2017, and during this period won just six of his 24 games in charge.

He was sacked following a 1-0 defeat to Bristol City, who were a relegation rival at the time.

3 Malky Mackay - 20%

The Scot was appointed amid controversy following his prior FA investigation, and his tenure at the DW Stadium was extremely short lived with Wigan on the brink of a first season in League One for 13 years.

Mackay lasted between 22nd November 2014 and 6th April 2015 as a defeat to Derby left the club six points adrift in the relegation zone, having accumulated just 19 points from 24 league outings.

This leaves Mackay with a win percentage of just 20%.

2 John Sheridan - 20%

Another manager with a 20% win percentage at the DW Stadium comes in the form of John Sheridan, who was in charge of the club following their relegation in 2020, having been appointed by administrators.

Sheridan would last just fifteen games in the Wigan hotseat between September and November 2020, with the club sat 24th in League One at the time of his departure, just days after what he described as his "worst defeat as a manager" as the Latics were dumped out of the FA Cup by Non-League Chorley.

1 Chris Hutchings - 15.38%

After being assistant to Paul Jewell, Hutchings took over as manager following his departure in 2007, but didn't last long at all.

Having accumulated 7 points from his first 12, the former Bradford manager would then embark on a winless run throughout the rest of his time in the dugout.

Eventually Dave Whelan called time on Hutching's brief stint after a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on 3rd November 2007, which saw the club fall into the relegation zone after six straight defeats, failing to score in five of those.