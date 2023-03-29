It looks as though Wigan Athletic could be set for a swift return to League One for the 2023/24 season.

Following their promotion from the third-tier at the end of the previous campaign, the Latics initially looked to be re-establishing themselves back in the second-tier well.

However, the club have since endured a significant drop in form, and now find themselves sat bottom of the second-tier table, having won just three of their last 26 league games.

That has not been helped by a three-point deduction the club have been handed for repeated failures to pay staff and players on time, leaving them eight points from safety.

With that situation around player payments also leading to understandable frustrations among the squad, meaning it is hard to see how they turn things around from here.

Among the supporters of the club who will be hugely concerned with that situation, are a number of well known faces.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four of Wigan's most famous fans, but have you ever seen any of these at a game at The DW Stadium.

4 Richard Ashcroft

One famous Wigan fan who has a very close connection to the club, is singer Richard Ashcroft.

Having been born in the area around the club, Ashcroft actually represented the Latics at youth level during his school days, though he would ultimately not go on to make the step up to senior level with the club.

Instead, Ashcroft has gone on to become well known as lead singer of the band The Verve, something which he has also coupled with a solo career in music.

3 Kay Burley

Another well known face to have stuck to their roots when it comes to their football allegiances, is Kay Burley.

The journalist was born in Wigan, and originally began her career working in the media in that area, eventually going on to become one of the most recognisable faces in news broadcasting that she is today.

Even so, Burley has remained a follower of her local club, having previously confirmed she is a Wigan fan on social media.

2 Stuart Maconie

Another figures from the media world who is known to be a supporter of the Latics come in the form of Stuart Maconie.

The reporter is known for both his writing in newspapers such as The Guardian, Express and Evening Standard, and for DJing on a variety of BBC Radio stations.

Beyond that, he also appeared on the BBC's Football Focus back in 2010, to talk about his support of Wigan Athletic.

1 Hosni Mubarak

One of the most unlikely connection between a famous figure and English football club, is between Hosni Mubarak and Wigan Athletic.

The former politician held the role of President of Egypt between 1981 and 2011, before he was forced to step down from the role following protest across the country.

Prior to that though, Mubarak had emerged as something of a supporter of the Latics, becoming a vocal supporter of the club when they had two of Egypt's most high profile players in the form of Amir Zaki and Mido.