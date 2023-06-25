Wigan Athletic may have been saved recently by local billionaire businessman Mike Danson, but there could be more drama to come this summer when it comes to their squad.

Even though Danson immediately paid all unpaid wages and creditors of the club following his takeover, it appears that some players believe that they can exit the Latics for free due to the amount of times they were not paid on time and how long it took on occasions to receive their salaries.

The first inkling of this came when The Telegraph claimed that Jack Whatmough was being eyed up by four Championship clubs and that he could choose to depart the DW Stadium because of the 'non-payment' of wages last season.

Local reports backed that up, claiming that players who have been paid late three or more times by a club can serve a notice to their club to leave for free, and it is believed that the agents of some Wigan players are touting their clients to Championship clubs in a bid to back the Latics into a corner.

Whatmough is one player who looks likely to do this, with another being Callum Lang.

Lang came through the Wigan academy having joined at the age of 14 and has played 114 times for the club, but he is now wanted in the Championship and Athletic could be vulnerable to losing him.

Huddersfield Town want Wigan's Callum Lang

According to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, Neil Warnock is keen to sign Lang for Huddersfield Town this summer following Wigan's relegation.

However, the Terriers do not want to fully exploit the loophole in Lang's current situation where he could leave Wigan for absolutely nothing.

They still want to do a deal for Lang for a cut-down price, which would mean offering some form of financial compensation to Wigan instead of a proper transfer fee considering he can allegedly force his way out of the club for absolutely nothing.

What is Callum Lang's current situation at Wigan?

As mentioned, Lang is one of a number of Wigan players who could apparently force their way into an exit from Wigan thanks to multiple late payment of wages from the club's former Bahraini owners.

However, he is under contract at the DW Stadium until 2025, having signed an extension in September 2021.

The 24-year-old scored just once for Wigan in the Championship last season in 35 appearances, with four assists notched in that period, but he did net 15 goals and 10 assists in League One the year prior.

A right winger by trade, Lang can also play off the left as well as through the middle as a striker or number 10 - all positions which he featured in for Wigan last season.