Wigan Athletic have signed Sean Clare on a free transfer as they prepare for life back in League One.

Who is Sean Clare?

The 26-year-old is a very versatile player, as he has featured in various defensive and midfield positions over the years, so that’s an obvious positive for the Latics.

Clare moved to Sheffield Wednesday as a youngster, and after various loan spells, he impressed when given a chance in the first-team, before joining Hearts.

After a few years north of the border, Clare returned to England with Oxford, before joining Charlton in 2021, and he spent the past two seasons with the Addicks.

That included making 40 appearances in League One last season, but with his deal expiring, there have been doubts about the future of the player.

Wigan complete the signing of Sean Clare

It had been reported that Clare was on the radar of other clubs in the Football League, with QPR thought to have been monitoring him. Meanwhile, it was stated that Reading were keen on Clare, but their own financial situation meant a deal was tough.

Therefore, that has given Wigan the chance to step in, and the club announced on their official site that Clare has agreed a contract until 2026 to join Shaun Maloney’s side.

And, speaking to the club’s media, the boss made it clear that he was very pleased to get this over the line.

“We are delighted that Sean has joined the Football Club on a three-year contract. Sean is a fantastic addition to our team, due to his technical ability, versatility and his personality. At 26, he is very experienced in this league but I’m convinced Sean has the potential to develop into an important player at even higher levels.

“Sean was our first choice in this position so it’s a big positive for the Club and the team that we have been able to convince Sean that we are at the start of our journey. I wish him the best of luck and success at our Football Club.”

Wigan summer transfer plans

This is a really big signing for Wigan, as they’re getting a player who is proven at this level, and he’s about to enter his peak years. As Maloney mentions, he can play various roles in the team, and he will be a big player for the side moving forward.

We know the issues the Latics have had, and the eight point deduction has made things a lot tougher for Maloney than he would’ve wanted. But, with the change in ownership, Wigan will hope for a brighter future, and the fact they’ve convinced Clare to join says a lot about their ambition, as he had been on the radar of other clubs in the Football League.

Of course, there is still a lot more work to do for Maloney and the recruitment team ahead of the new season, which begins with a trip to Pride Park to take on Derby, but this is a very good start.