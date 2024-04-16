Wigan Athletic academy graduate Callum Lang endured several loan spells during his time as a senior player with the Latics after making his debut in 2017, spending time at Morecambe, Oldham, Shrewsbury and Motherwell.

But by January 2021, when the Latics were in administration and in desperate need of a hero, the attacker was reintegrated into the first team squad at the DW Stadium.

In 23 games during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, Lang scored nine goals, which helped his side avoid relegation to League Two by just one point.

He then went on to score 15 goals and provide seven assists during a 2021/22 season in which the Greater Manchester outfit, then managed by Leam Richardson, won the League One title.

But after firing the Latics to promotion, Lang struggled to make his mark on the Championship during a miserable 2022/23 campaign which saw his club relegated back to the third tier amid points deductions and financial issues.

During the 2022/23 season, Lang scored just one goal and made four assists as his side bounced straight back down to League One just one season after being promoted.

This unproductive campaign seemingly knocked the forward's confidence, as he scored just two goals in 23 League One outings earlier this season.

Lang's poor form meant that his best option was to have a fresh start in new surroundings, and during the January transfer window, he was signed by third tier league leaders, Portsmouth.

Lang's transfer has been a success

Pompey would have hoped that upon signing for the Hampshire outfit, the ace would be able to rediscover the sort of goal-scoring form he had shown for the Latics during the 2021/22 campaign.

And the 25-year-old has done exactly that with four goals and one assist for his new club in just nine appearances, which came as a timely boost for John Mousinho's outfit.

However, the former Wigan star was injured last month following a clash with Blackpool on 9th March, and was unable to make another appearance until Saturday's game with fellow promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers.

Given the rivalry between the Latics and the Wanderers, Lang will have been relishing his first trip to the Toughsheet Community Stadium with Pompey.

Lang's antics on Saturday will be loved by Latics fans

During Pompey's trip to Wanderers, Lang was substituted off for Christian Saydee in the 58th minute as part of a triple change made by Mousinho.

The score was level at 1-1, and given Pompey's comfortable position at the top of the league, the visitors were happy with a point, something which Lang made very clear.

The forward took his time to leave the field, and stopped to applaud the travelling Pompey fans while he was being booed by the home crowd given his affiliation to the Latics, before having a coming together with Wanderers defender Eoin Toal.

Top sh**housery from @callumlang19 along with winding up the bolton fans after our goal pic.twitter.com/bQSyslKavK — Ar(C)hie (@archie_pfc) April 14, 2024

The DW Stadium faithful will be delighted with these antics from Lang, as it proved that, despite leaving in January, he still cares for his former club, and clearly enjoyed winding up the Wanderers supporters.